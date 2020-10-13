IPL 2020: ‘At this age, people don’t have that much agility left,’ Syed Kirmani feels age and long sabbatical has impacted MS Dhoni’s performance

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 06:37 IST

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is not having the best of times in the UAE during the Indian Premier League 2020. Returning to cricket after a span of over a year, Dhoni has not looked his best and has just 112 runs in seven games, with an unbeaten 47-run knock against Rajasthan Royals being his best in the tournament.

With CSK having won only two matches out of seven games so far, questions have been asked of Dhoni. The former India captain is facing criticism from several corners, but former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani believes the struggle was imminent given Dhoni has come into the IPL without having played cricket in over a year.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kirmani said that the long sabbatical from cricket and age has affected Dhoni’s performance, but people should remember what he has done for the country over the years before criticising him.

“There is a time in the career of every player to escalate, similarly there is also a time to come down. Things change with time, I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni for his performance,” Kirmani said.

“We must not forget that Dhoni had been one of the best finishers of the game at one point of time. He is returning to cricket after a long sabbatical and it has impacted Mahi’s (Dhoni) performance in this IPL season.

“At this age people don’t have that much agility left, compared to youngsters. Besides, a player has lots of tension regarding his future endeavours. It’s natural and obvious and we must accept it.”

CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, desperately needing a win to have a chance of making it to the Playoffs.