IPL 2020, CSK predicted XI vs SRH: Dhoni likely to rely upon same XI

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:53 IST

A wounded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to turn their fortunes as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. Their last encounter against SRH on October 2 was pretty close as MS Dhoni & Co lost the game by 7 runs. CSK rediscovered the mojo after thumping Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. But soon they found themselves at the receiving end of two straight losses at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

However, this time, they desperately need a victory under their belt as they find themselves in the danger of not making it to the playoffs. In all likelihood, CSK would field an unchanged XI against SRH.

CSK’s Predicted XI against SRH:

Shane Watson: After failing to perform in the first few games, Watson came back strong against KXIP. Though he didn’t score much against the RCB, he would be required to fire against the Sunrisers.

Faf du Plessis: The South African batsman has been on a terrific run in this season. With 307 runs in seven matches, du Plessis is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2020.

Ambati Rayudu: He top-scored against RCB with 42 off 40 balls. Rayudu has the capability of anchoring the game until it’s won. He will have to fire against the SRH which is considered as one of the most dangerous in this tournament.

N Jagadeesan: The youngster replaced Kedar Jadhav in the previous game against RCB and contributed 33 runs in CSK’s run chase. All he needs is to be quicker while running between the wickets, unlike his previous outing.

MS Dhoni: The CSK skipper has been finding it difficult to finish the games like he did in his young days. He struck nicely against RCB but fell too soon. The fans still expect him to deliver fireworks in the winnings cause.

Sam Curran: The English cricketer has been in great form so far. He might have not clicked against Virat Kohli’s side but he dons the capability of turning games upside down with the ball as well as the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja: The left-hand all-rounder has been under-fire this season. He has been decent with the bat so far. He just needs to bowl some tight overs against the SRH batters.

DJ Bravo: The dynamic Caribbean all-rounder has been carrying a phenomenal form. He has delivered some fine spells while bowling. However, he is yet to be promoted up the order so that he can serve with the bat as well.

Deepak Chahar: The CSK bowling mainstay produced a promising spell in the last game against RCB. After removing Aaron Finch early, he returned with the figures of 3-0-10-1. He will be expected to continue his bowling prowess against SRH as well.

Shardul Thakur: The speedster has been consistent so far in the tournament with his wicket-taking abilities. However, he surely needs to find a way to keep a check on the run flow.

Karn Sharma: The leg-spinner replaced veteran Piyush Chawla in the line-up and has been decent in his approach so far. He needs to be more careful tonight as he would bowl on the Sharjah track.