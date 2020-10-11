e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Saturday’s double-header

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Saturday’s double-header

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after Saturday’s double-header featuring Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their win on Saturday.
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their win on Saturday.(Twitter/IPL)
         

Following yet another double-header on Saturday, the top and bottom halves of the IPL 2020 make for an interesting reading. The Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped a position to be placed third following a narrow two-run win against Kings XI Punjab. KKR’s fourth win of the season sees them next only to table-toppers Delhi Capitals, followed by Mumbai Indians at the second slot.

Also Read | ‘I’m flabbergasted that he retained his place,’ Graeme Swann shocked after Kings XI Punjab persist with Glenn Maxwell

KXIP’s flop show continued in the IPL as the team suffered their fifth defeat in a row. As expected, the 2014 IPL finalists have been shoved down to the bottom of the points table with 2 points and their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs have taken a massive hit. Only a mathematical miracle hopes to save their floundering campaign.

Hindustantimes

Also Read | KKR’s Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Like KKR, the Royal Challengers Bangalore too have jumped a place and currently take the fourth spot on the table following their 37-run win against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni’s CSK lost the ‘Southern derby,’ their fifth defeat of the season but they continue to remain sixth, above Rajasthan Royals due to a slightly superior run-rate.

Also Read | Virat Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continued his fine form in IPL 2020, scoring yet another half-century to improve his lead in the list of this season’s highest run-getters.

Hindustantimes

With 387 runs at an average of 64.50, Rahul possesses the Orange Cap, ahead of his KXIP teammate Mayank Agarwal by 50 runs, while Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner continue to remain in the top five.

Purple Cap

Here’s how the Purple Cap list looks like.

Hindustantimes

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada’s 15 wickets means he still holds the Purple Cap, even though KXIP’s Mohammed Shami equalled Trent Boult’s tally of 10 wickets to move up a place in the top five.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road
3 friends from Delhi killed in crash trying to save a cow on road
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In