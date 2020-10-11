IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Saturday’s double-header

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:19 IST

Following yet another double-header on Saturday, the top and bottom halves of the IPL 2020 make for an interesting reading. The Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped a position to be placed third following a narrow two-run win against Kings XI Punjab. KKR’s fourth win of the season sees them next only to table-toppers Delhi Capitals, followed by Mumbai Indians at the second slot.

KXIP’s flop show continued in the IPL as the team suffered their fifth defeat in a row. As expected, the 2014 IPL finalists have been shoved down to the bottom of the points table with 2 points and their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs have taken a massive hit. Only a mathematical miracle hopes to save their floundering campaign.

Like KKR, the Royal Challengers Bangalore too have jumped a place and currently take the fourth spot on the table following their 37-run win against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni’s CSK lost the ‘Southern derby,’ their fifth defeat of the season but they continue to remain sixth, above Rajasthan Royals due to a slightly superior run-rate.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continued his fine form in IPL 2020, scoring yet another half-century to improve his lead in the list of this season’s highest run-getters.

With 387 runs at an average of 64.50, Rahul possesses the Orange Cap, ahead of his KXIP teammate Mayank Agarwal by 50 runs, while Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner continue to remain in the top five.

Purple Cap

Here’s how the Purple Cap list looks like.

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada’s 15 wickets means he still holds the Purple Cap, even though KXIP’s Mohammed Shami equalled Trent Boult’s tally of 10 wickets to move up a place in the top five.