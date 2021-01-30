IPL 2021: 'Build your team around him': Aakash Chopra reveals player KKR should announce as vice-captain

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Kolkata Knight Riders should build their team around Shubman Gill and name him as the vice-captain. Gill had a fantastic tour in Australia where he scored 247 runs in 3 Tests with two fifties. His innings of 91 on the final day of the Gabba Test set up India for a memorable win in Brisbane.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Chopra spoke on the plans for KKR in the upcoming season.

"KKR have Tim Seifert as an option to open with Shubman Gill. But they could look towards Dawid Malan. With Morgan as the captain, I think they will have a greater interest in Malan. Otherwise, they have Tripathi and Nitish Rana has also opened a few times," said Chopra.

"Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell's form will be critical to their success. Their batting at No.5 and No.6 has to be super-hit for this team to do well. Their team is looking perfectly fine but they will be looking for Indian batsmen. They have Shubman Gill, Rana, Tripathi and Karthik, which is not too bad. They have Rinku Singh as backup whom they do not give matches," he added.

"They need a backup for Russell, a player who can do two things because when Russell gets injured then the whole scenario changes. They could go for Cameron Green or Moises Henriques as backup for Russell if they are looking for fast-bowling all-rounders.

"They could also go for Moeen Ali or Shakib, who are spinning all-rounders. Shakib has also played earlier from this franchise. So they may want to take one out of these four and an overseas top-order batsman if they want. Apart from Malan, they have the option of Roy and Finch," Aakash Chopra further said.

"I want KKR to announce Shubman Gill as their vice-captain at the auction. This is the last mini-auction before a mega-auction. So, my first name for retention will be Shubman Gill. They should build their team around him," Chopra said.

"So, if they want to keep him, they should start investing like Mumbai Indians did on Rohit Sharma. Delhi Capitals also made Shreyas Iyer their captain. They will have to develop that understanding as they will to take some future leaders along while going ahead," he signed off.