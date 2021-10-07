IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live

Match no.53 will see IPL 2021's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB, having already qualified for the playoffs, would look to mount pressure on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the second spot, SRH would just look to go out there and have a blast. They were the first team to get knocked out of the competition and they are simply playing for pride now.

Also read: 'Nonsense': Kaneria rubbishes Razzaq's claims, says India has the upper hand over Pakistan

Here's all you need to know about CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON