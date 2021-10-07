'Nonsense': Kaneria rubbishes Razzaq's claims, says India has the upper hand over Pakistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq recently remarked that if the team's pacers can get the wickets of India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma early, they can win their T20 World Cup clash on October 24. His comments caused stir in the cricketing fraternity, and among fans, and the latest person to address them is for spinner Danish Kaneria.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the former Pak leg-spinner stated that he was baffled by Razzaq's statements and added that there is no comparison between the two teams as Pakistan has barely managed to string a T20 WC team.

"Pakistan doesn't have stability in their batting and bowling. Razzaq says that dismiss Kohli and Rohit and it will be easy to catch this Indian team. Nonsense, how will you catch this Indian team? There are issues in forming the Pakistan team itself. Where is your batting, who will win you matches? England's B team defeated us. The selection looks in shambles, it's a very poor statement to make.

"It was not expected from an international-level cricketer whose stature is so high in Pakistan. India has the upper hand over Pakistan. India has been performing well in every department. They have players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, etc. How will you get them out?" added Kaneria.

Earlier, Razzaq had also passed some comments on India's premier pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Responding to that comment, Kaneria said:

"Earlier also, Razzaq commented on Bumrah. After Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, I have never seen anyone bowl a yorker as perfect as Bumrah bowls. There is no better bowler born in Pakistan who nails a yorker like Bumrah. His bowling is outstanding. No bowler even comes close to Bumrah from Pakistan who can give him competition."

