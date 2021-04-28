IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH Live Score: Can Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad bounce back against MS Dhoni’s CSK?
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings will square off against David Warner at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Dhoni & Co would look to maintain the victory run when they take the field against bruised and battered Sunrisers at a new venue. A clinical win tonight can help them get the top spot back. On the other hand, the Sunrisers will look to end their losing streak so that they can rise up on the table before it's too late.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 28, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Bhuvnehswar struggles this season
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled to pick up wickets this season, with just 3 wickets this season. He has as many wickets as Jason Holder and Siddarth Kaul despite playing in more matches than the two. So far, this season has been the worst for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in terms of bowling average with the SRH seamer
averaging 45.33 in the 4 innings he has bowled in.
-
APR 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad Batting Innings in IPL 2021
vs DC: 5
vs PBKS: 5
vs RR: 10
vs KKR: 64
vs RCB: 33
-
APR 28, 2021 06:00 PM IST
CSK vs SRH: In last 5 encounter
CSK win by 20 runs (Match 29, IPl 2020)
SRH win by 7 runs (Match 14, IPL 2020)
CSK win by 6 wickets (Match 41, IPL 2019)
SRH win by 6 wickets (Match 33, IPL 2019)
CSK win by 8 wickets (Final, 2018)
-
APR 28, 2021 05:55 PM IST
IPL 2021: CSK in last five matches
vs RCB: won by 69 runs
vs KKR: won by 18 runs
vs RR: won by 45 runs
vs PBKS: won 6 wickets
vs DC: lost 7 wickets
-
APR 28, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad in last five matches
vs DC: Tied (lost in Super Over)
vs PBKS: Won by 9 wickets
vs MI: lost by 13 runs
vs RCB: lost by 6 runs
vs KKR: lost by 10 runs
-
APR 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head
Total matches: 14
CSK won: 10
SRH won: 4
-
APR 28, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad
-
APR 28, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
-
APR 28, 2021 05:32 PM IST
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH live blog as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings get set to take on David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad. The competition will mark the beginning of this season's Delhi season. CSK has been on a winning streak and are placed 2nd on the points table with 8 points. SRH, on the other hand, are in search of a second win so that they can move up from the bottom spot. A cracker of a contest on its way. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
