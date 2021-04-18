'Not scared of getting out': Dhawan says he has made 'conscious' effort to improve strike rate

Shikhar Dhawan was in impeccable form on Sunday as he smashed 92 runs off 49 balls to power Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 196 to win, Dhawan stitched an important opening partnership with Prithvi Shaw which gave the run-chase some early impetus. But after Shaw's wicket, Dhawan took centre stage and smashed the PBKS bowlers all over the park.

Dhawan's innings was laced with 13 fours and two sixes as he single-handedly took the game away from PBKS. This was Dhawan's second IPL 2021 fifty and he looked set for his third IPL century before being castled by Jhye Richardson.

Dhawan talked about his innings after the match as he said that he has improved his game on the leg-side and is more relaxed in the middle.

"It was a conscious effort from my side. I knew I have to improve on that (strike rate). Started taking more risks. Not afraid of changes, always open towards it. Not scared of getting out as well. Have worked on a few shots. My slog shot has improved a lot. It was there earlier as well, but now I play it more freely. I'm more relaxed, having played for so many years. Don't take things for granted. Great opening with Prithvi. Happy with the way he played today and scored those 30-40 runs," Dhawan said.

Pant also talked about DC's win after the match and maintained that winning the match after the RR loss was important.

"Coming from a loss, winning the next match was important. Have already started enjoying captaincy. But we were under pressure at the start, the wicket was not doing much. Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 190. What he's (Dhawan) giving to the team is commendable. Want to keep it light so people can enjoy their cricket," Pant said,

Earlier, a Mayank Agarwal masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side as Delhi Capitals registered an easy win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mayank's sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan's firing innings and Stoinis' onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Dhawan failed to score a century as he got out on 92 off 49 balls but the opening batsman ensured Delhi Capitals were right on track for a victory. After Dhawan's departure, Stoinis' cameo steered Delhi Capitals to a comfortable win despite the side losing skipper Rishabh Pant in the 18th over.

(with ANI inputs)