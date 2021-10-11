IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Kohli replace out-of-form Christian for NZ all-rounder Jamieson?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore ticked one box in IPL 2021 by qualifying for the Playoffs and that too without the need of a calculator. From here on, however, every game is do-or-die as they do not have the luxury of having a second crack for a place in the final. The Virat Kohli-led RCB will go into the Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders high on confidence after securing a last-ball win against table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their final game. For this important clash, all eyes will be on the playing XI. Dan Christian has been out of form but Kohli has persisted with him. Hence, he could continue to do so today as well. Let's find out why.

Here is a look at RCB's Predicted XI vs KKR:

1 Virat Kohli (Captain): The skipper has not only marshaled his troops well but has also led from the front with the bat on most occasions. Donning the opener's hat, he has managed to get RCB off to a blistering start in several matches. With 366 runs in 14 games, he's currently the third-highest run-getter for RCB so far this season.

2 Devdutt Padikkal: Kohli is trumped by Padikkal in the number 2 spot. With a century and half-century each, the stylish Karnataka batsman has smashed 390 runs in 13 games. Alongside his captain, Padikkal has been instrumental in providing Bangalore a solid beginning.

3 KS Bharat (WK): The hero of the last game is here to stay and it is safe to say he has made the no.3 spot his very own. He hit a six off the last ball to help RCB to an exciting seven-wicket win. Moreover, he stitched an unbeaten 111-run stand with Glenn Maxwell en route to his 78 not-out. It must be a huge relief for the RCB to camp to seal the No.3 spot deal with Kona Srikar Bharat.

4 Glenn Maxwell: 498 runs. 6 fifties. 21 sixes. 47 fours. Strike-rate of 147.33. These are the Australia all-rounder's numbers this season. Not only has he been the most successful batsman for the Bangalore outfit but is also the fifth-highest run-scorer of the season so far. His form has been a huge positive for the side.

5 AB de Villiers: He is nearing his best, isn't he? With a run-a-ball 26 in the last game against DC, including two fours and a six, the former Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman is showing signs of rediscovering his mojo. If he can peak in the Playoffs, RCB will become an even tougher side to beat.

6 Dan Christian: In the 3 innings he's batted, the Australian all-rounder has registered scores of 1*,0, and 1, respectively. While he has been grossly out of form with the bat, he has managed to pick up 4 crucial wickets along the way. Since Kohli has decided to persist with Christian, it is likely that he will once again decide to retain the veteran cricketer.

7 Shahbaz Ahmed: The spinning all-rounder has time and again showcased his ability with both the ball and bat. Be it bringing out crucial breakthroughs or getting important runs at the death, Ahmed has been a complete team player. Hence, he is likely to keep his place too.

8 George Garton: The Englishman holds a lot of promise and bowls decent pace up top for RCB. He would look to pick up early wickets and help RCB restrict KKR as much as they can.

9 Harshal Patel: "Purple Patel", as he is now called, has become the first Indian bowler to take 30 wickets in a single IPL season. Now, he is chasing Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single edition, i.e., 32. The rate at which Harshal is bagging wickets, it is very likely that he could pick up three wickets today to get to the magical figure of 33.

10 Mohammad Siraj: With nine wickets so far, he has been RCB's third-highest wicket-taker. But more importantly, he has done a fabulous job with the new ball and has worked very hard to bring his economy rate down. His two-wicket haul in the previous game will do his confidence a world of good.

11 Yuzvendra Chahal: The India leg-spinner, with 16 scalps, has played an important role in helping RCB get regular wickets in the middle-overs and also stem the run-flow. Once again, all eyes will be on this man.

Our RCB's Predicted XI vs KKR: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal