IPL 2021: ‘Hardik Pandya not bowling will create an imbalance in Team India just like in MI’ - Saba Karim

All-rounder Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowled a single ball in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Since he will be joining the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup after a couple of weeks, cricket pundits are still speculating about the chances to see him bowling in the mega ICC event.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim has expressed his concern over Pandya not bowling in the IPL 2021. While speaking with YouTube channel ‘Khelneeti’, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that if the all-rounder doesn’t bowl for India in the upcoming World Cup, then it will create a major imbalance in the playing XI.

“Hardik Pandya has been selected in the T20 WC squad to perform the role of a sixth bowler. Hardik not bowling will create an imbalance in the Indian team just as it has created issues for the Mumbai Indians. If he bowls even 2-3 overs in the remaining couple of matches then it will augur well for Team India,” said Saba Karim.

The former India cricketer further highlighted the struggle of the MI players – Hardik, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan – who have been named in India’s 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Karim said the youngsters’ poor form is a major concern for the Indian team management.

“I was hoping that MI players who have been selected in the Indian team will perform and carry their form in the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to do that. But they have few matches to get back in touch but at this point in time their form is cause of concern for India,” Saba Karim concluded.

