'He's got a point to prove': Shane Watson on CSK's playing XI vs KKR as Sam Curran comes in place of Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings made a crucial change in the playing XI for their Indian Premier League 2021 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Sunday - with allrounder Sam Curran replacing Dwayne Bravo. Speaking at the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni explained the decision was made to manage Bravo's workload.

Former Australia allrounder and former CSK opener Shane Watson believes the match against KKR will be a good opportunity for Sam Curran to make a point and find a fixed spot in the playing XI.

“Dwayne Bravo has been good for CSK. His bowling has been good for CSK. But Sam Curran will be ready to get out there,” Curran said on Watson Sports.

“He has got a point to prove to try and stay in the team. Very important. I expect big things from Sam Curran tonight. He is a highly skilled cricketer,” he added.

“He has been in great form as well. So, he will be ready to take on KKR and make a mark,” he further said.

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar added that Curran dismissed Andre Russell in the game at Wankhede,s o that will give him a mental edge over KKR.

“Chennai are in such a good position that they can afford to make these changes. They basically have to win one more to qualify. Sam Curran was in such good form in the first phase. He got Andre Russell out in the game at Wankhede. That will help CSK in their plans as well,” he signed off.

