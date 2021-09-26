CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021: DJ Bravo or Andre Russell - who'll set the stage on fire in Abu Dhabi; toss upcoming

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs KKR: After winning both their games in the UAE leg of the tournamnet, the two giants - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - are set to face each other in the match no. 38 in Abu Dhabi. Both CSK and KKR are carrying superb momentum at this point as they are yet to lose a game in the second phase of the league. It's going to be a crucial game for them as whichever side returns victorious, moves closer to playoff qualification. Compratively, CSK has the upper hand as they are at the second spot but KKR has to put their best foot forward in order to maintain the rhythm they are in at the moment.

