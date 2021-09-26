Home / Cricket / CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021: DJ Bravo or Andre Russell - who'll set the stage on fire in Abu Dhabi; toss upcoming
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021: DJ Bravo or Andre Russell - who'll set the stage on fire in Abu Dhabi; toss upcoming

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs KKR Latest Match updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will square off against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the match no. 38 of Indian Premier League 2021. Follow the blog for live scores and updates.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:45 PM IST

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs KKR: After winning both their games in the UAE leg of the tournamnet, the two giants - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - are set to face each other in the match no. 38 in Abu Dhabi. Both CSK and KKR are carrying superb momentum at this point as they are yet to lose a game in the second phase of the league. It's going to be a crucial game for them as whichever side returns victorious, moves closer to playoff qualification. Compratively, CSK has the upper hand as they are at the second spot but KKR has to put their best foot forward in order to maintain the rhythm they are in at the moment.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:45 PM IST

    Ambati Rayudu vs KKR spinners

    15 innings

    11 dismissals

    198 runs

    18 Average

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:41 PM IST

    CSK Predicted XI vs KKR

    Have a look at our CSK predicted XI vs KKR

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:31 PM IST

    Milestones await fro Dinesh Karthik

    4000: Dinesh Karthik is 54 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL.

    200: Dinesh Karthik is 10 sixes away from completing 200 sixes across T20s.

    200: Dinesh Karthik is 7 catches away from completing 200 catches across T20s.

    50: Dinesh Karthik is 10 dismissals as wicketkeeper away from completing 50 dismissals for KKR in IPL.

    50: Dinesh Karthik is 12 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL.

    150: Karthik is 4 dismissals away from completing 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL.

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:30 PM IST

    Eoin Morgan's form a concern?

    KKR openers have been doing a great job but the skipper hasn't been in his best of form. He has struggled to find form this season in 8 innings he has scored 99 runs at strike rate of 110 which is the lowest among all the KKR batsman with min. 5 innings batted. Against CSK, he has played 9 innings and has scored 107 runs at an average of 15.29 which is the worst among all the active teams.

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:27 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR: When and where to watch live streaming

    The mouth-watering contest is about to begin in Abu Dhabhi. In case you are still wondering about where to follow the live streaming, then here we are to clear your doubts. CLICK HERE to know each and every detail.

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:20 PM IST

    Any injury news?

    Well, every one is fit and fine as of now. And we hope it goes like the same. Rayudu, who got hit on his elbow while batting against MI, is also fine and will be available for the selection.

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:13 PM IST

    KKR show massive improvement

    KKR have struggled in the initial phase of the IPL 2021. In the India leg, their average score in the PowerPlay was 44. However, in the UAE, they have shown massive improvemmnet. The average has jumped up to 60. Isn't that intersting?

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:09 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR - head to head

    Matches: 23

    CSK win: 15

    KKR win: 8

  • SEP 26, 2021 01:56 PM IST

    KKR in last five games

    vs MI: Won by 7 wickets

    vs RCB: Won by 9 wickets

    vs DC: Lost by 7 wickets

    vs PBKS: Won by 5 wickets

    vs RR: Lost by 6 wickets

  • SEP 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST

    CSK in last five games

    vs RCB: Won by 6 wickets

    vs MI: Won by 20 runs

    vs MI: Lost by 4 wickets

    vs SRH: Won by 7 wickets

    vs RCB: Won by 69 runs

  • SEP 26, 2021 01:46 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

    Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

  • SEP 26, 2021 01:45 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings squad

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

  • SEP 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Match 38 Live

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders iin Abu Dhabhi. It's going to be a great tussle between two of the highly-confident sides of the league. On one side of the ring, it's CSK who have been phenomenal this season and one win away from gaining the top spot on the points table again. They are set to lock horns with Eoin Morgan's KKR who are on a roll in the UAE. The way Knight Riders made their way to the top half of the points table is simple terrific and they will defiinitely root for third win in the trot. And so will CSK who are leaving no stone unturned to stun the opposition. 

    So, fasten your seatbelts because it's going to be a cracking double header Sunday which has hell lot of entertainment on offer.

