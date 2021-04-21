IPL 2021: 'Hindsight is a beautiful thing,' KL Rahul explains what 'cost' Punjab Kings after 9-wicket loss to Sunrisers

Kings XI Punjab suffered their third-straight defeat in the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. After electing to bat, Rahul saw his team getting bundled out for 120 in just 19.4 overs. Being asked to chase 121, SRH got off to a steady start with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow leading the chase.

After Warner was dismissed by Fabian Allen, Kane Williamson came out to bat and saw the game through with Bairstow. The right-hander smashed unbeaten-62 as SRH won the encounter by 9 wickets.

Speaking after the match, Rahul said that he knew how the match was about to go, but his side made the mistake of not taking quick wickets in the middle overs.

Rahul further said that PBKS were 10-15 runs short on the slow surface.

"We knew what to expect here. Tried to get used to the conditions as quickly as we can. We were 10-15 short on this pitch," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Bowlers tried very hard, but it's very hard coming into these conditions and adapting quickly. Hindsight is a beautiful thing," he added.

"We knew they were going to come hard. It's tricky to have attacking fields. Was waiting for one of them to get out and then put pressure. Wanted to take the game as deep as possible.

"Unfortunately we couldn't get wickets in the middle and that cost us. Every game is important for us and we've been in that position.

"It's not a bad position to be in. Hopefully learn from our mistakes and keep getting better," he signed off.

