‘I'm orange or nothing’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s special message for SRH teammates - WATCH

After a phenomenal outing in the recently-concluded limited-overs series against England, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The David Warner-led Orange Army will kickstart their campaign on April 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Bhuvneshwar is currently undergoing a mandatory 7-day quarantine. Meanwhile, the Indian quick shared a message for his teammates on Saturday. “Looking forward to getting out of the quarantine soon. And, I'm orange or nothing,” Bhuvneshwar said in a video uploaded by the franchise on Twitter.

His quarantine period will end next Friday.

Bhuvneshwar was forced to pull out of IPL 2020 due to a hamstring injury. But he recently made a terrific comeback in the limited-overs series against England. Playing his first ODI since August 2019, the fast bowler picked up 6 wickets in 3 games to help India seal the series.

He will be expected to continue the momentum for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will lead the pace attack of the team. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has also called him one of the contenders of the purple cap in the upcoming season which begins on April 9.

Bhuvneshwar has so far played 121 games in the IPL and has 133 wickets to his credit. His best bowling figures of 5/19 came against King XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2017. He also has a couple of four-wicket hauls in the tournament.