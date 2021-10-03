IPL 2021: 'I was talking to Gautam, you have done it before' - Aakash Chopra wants KKR to replace Eoin Morgan as captain

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Kolkata Knight Riders should replace Eoin Morgan as captain of the team - as the England batsman has not been able to chip in with the bat for the team so far. Since the resumption of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the UAE - Morgan has scored just 17 runs in four innings, and has struggled to get going.

In 12 games so far, the left-hander has scored just 109 runs in the season at an average of 10.90. Chopra, in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel - said that KKR had replaced Gautam Gambhir as captain mid-season in the past when he was struggling with the bat, and they can do the same with Morgan.

Also read: IPL 2021, KKR Predicted vs SRH: Will Andre Russell return to bring Kolkata Knight Riders back to winning ways?

“Kolkata, I request you with folded hands: I am giving you two or three options. Firstly, change the captain, you have done it before and there's no shame in it. I was talking to Gautam recently. He talked about the 2014 season, saying he couldn't score any runs in the first three games so he went to the coach and said, ‘I am not able to do it, let me just sit out because I am not contributing’,” Chopra said.

“Morgan would have thought the same because it's been 11 innings and he's averaging 10. We are not seeing any great decisions in captaincy in your team selections and all of that either. So maybe it's time to bring Shakib Al Hasan in place of Morgan,” he added.

“You can't play Seifert if you are not getting him to bat in the top-order. So replace him with Ben Cutting. Do something because you don't have Lockie so you've got to have at least five bowlers. Five bowlers plus Venkatesh Iyer is alright but four bowlers plus Venkatesh Iyer? It just doesn't make sense my friend. I honestly don't get how you can expect so much from him. He's doing well but he is not Superman,” Chopra further said.

“When you write those names on the sheet, please see how many bowlers there are because there's no point in playing this much batting. You said you don't have the balance without Russell but you also said that there's a specific role for Ben Cutting. There won't be a better role than this. At least play him if you don't like Shakib. In fact, play Shakib too and tell Eoin Morgan, 'it's not working out'. It happens to everyone... but tends to hurt a little more if it's an overseas captain,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON