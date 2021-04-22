IPL 2021: Kane Williamson gives injury update after leading SRH to first win of season against PBKS

The monkey is off their back. Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Punjab Kings by nine wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday to register their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season. While bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma, with three and two wickets, respectively, restricted PBKS to 120 all-out inside 20 overs, it was the reassuring batting display involving David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson that finished the job.

Warner (37) and Bairstow (63 not out) stitched a 73-run opening stand. Williamson, featuring in IPL 2021 for the first time, scored a patient 19-ball 16 to remain unbeaten and steer SRH over the line once Warner was dismissed. Kiwi skipper Williamson missed the first three games due to inadequate match fitness. Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Williamson gave an update on his injury.

"[A] bit of a minor injury on my elbow. It's feeling pretty good. Nice to be out there and get my first opportunity, but nice mostly to learn from our previous games as a team. A lot of teams are trying to find their best balance, and I think we'll see through the tournament that it'll vary," said Williamson.

When Williamson didn't turn up for SRH's first game against Kolkata Knight Riders, head coach Trevor Bayliss stated that Williamson would return as soon as he was fit and replace Bairstow. However, he was included alongside Bairstow as the Englishman has been in fine form. The two, eventually, helped their team break duck in the season.

-'Handy having him in the middle'-

Skipper Warned heaved praise on the New Zealand batsman, saying he knows his role and the game plan very well, and that he is a useful member of the batting line-up.

"The game plan of having him (Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan. It's handy having him in the middle. I am really pleased we got across the line," expressed Warner.

2016 champions SRH next take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 25.