IPL 2021: Kartik Tyagi's golden reply to Bumrah praising him for last-over heroics against Punjab Kings wins hearts

Kartik Tyagi became the talk of the town for his sensational final over bowled against Punjab Kings that helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a thrilling two-run win in a last-ball humdinger on Tuesday. Tyagi defended 4 runs off the last over, conceding only two and picking up two wickets as PBKS, chasing 186 to win, stumbled in the final two overs.

Tyagi deserved every bit of the adulation that came his way, with former and current cricketers praising the 20-year-old pacer for his phenomenal over to stop PBKS from getting a win. Former England spinner Graeme Swann called it the 'best last over ever seen', while Parthiv Patel had no words to describe what had transpired in the closing moments at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

But perhaps the biggest encouragement for Tyagi came from none other than Jasprit Bumrah, who put up a special tweet to congratulate the RR pacer. "What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021," Bumrah tweeted.

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

In response, quoting Bumrah's tweet, Tyagi won the hearts of several Indian cricket fans by saying: "It feels so great to get appreciation from my hero."

It feels so great to get appreciation from my hero 😊 https://t.co/R4ZhCLRKc4 — Kartik Tyagi (@tyagiktk) September 21, 2021

While Tyagi and Bumrah are in opposition teams in the IPL, the two fast bowlers did share the same dressing room during India's tour of Australia earlier this year, where the 20-year-old quick was a net bowler with the Indian team. Tyagi must have picked Bumrah's brains several times during the four-Test series.

Tyagi was the only bowler from the entire squad to not play a Test series with injuries to several top players. However, after India's famous series win, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged Tyagi for his role in the unit. "Kartik, you were fantastic," Rahane had said, which meant a lot to Tyagi.

"I can't put a number to the number of overs. But the praise from the skipper he will remember. For someone working hard in the shadows, it was heartening," the fast bowler had told The Indian Express.