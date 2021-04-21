IND USA
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs SRH: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad

  PBKS vs SRH match Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 14 Live Updates: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While PBKS are seventh in the points table, 2016 champions SRH are currently reeling at the bottom of it without a single win.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 02:05 PM IST

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It's been a poor start for both teams in IPL 2021. PBKS are second to last, with one win in three games. On the other hand, SRH are yet to get off the mark and currently sit at the bottom of the table. Who will get back on the winning track today?

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 21, 2021 02:01 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH : SRH In last 5 games

    vs MI: lost by 13 runs

    vs RCB: lost by 6 runs

    vs KKR: lost 10 by runs

    vs DC: lost 17 by runs

    vs RCB: won by 6 wickets

  • APR 21, 2021 02:00 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH : PBKS In last 5 games

    vs DC: lost by 6 wickets

    vs CSK: lost by 6 wickets

    vs RR: won by 4 runs

    vs CSK: lost by 9 wickets

    vs RR: lost by 7 wickets

  • APR 21, 2021 01:54 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Squad

    KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

  • APR 21, 2021 01:49 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

    David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

  • APR 21, 2021 01:45 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH

    PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head:


    Matches: 16

    PBKS: 5

    SRH: 11

  • APR 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST

    PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season between KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have suffered a tough start to IPL 2021. With one win in three games, PBKS are placed seventh in the points tally. On the other hand, SRH are uncharacteristically bottom of the points table with three losses on the bounce.

