IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs SRH: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad
- PBKS vs SRH match Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 14 Live Updates: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While PBKS are seventh in the points table, 2016 champions SRH are currently reeling at the bottom of it without a single win.
PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It's been a poor start for both teams in IPL 2021. PBKS are second to last, with one win in three games. On the other hand, SRH are yet to get off the mark and currently sit at the bottom of the table. Who will get back on the winning track today?
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 21, 2021 02:01 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH : SRH In last 5 games
vs MI: lost by 13 runs
vs RCB: lost by 6 runs
vs KKR: lost 10 by runs
vs DC: lost 17 by runs
vs RCB: won by 6 wickets
-
APR 21, 2021 02:00 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH : PBKS In last 5 games
vs DC: lost by 6 wickets
vs CSK: lost by 6 wickets
vs RR: won by 4 runs
vs CSK: lost by 9 wickets
vs RR: lost by 7 wickets
-
APR 21, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Punjab Kings Squad
KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.
-
APR 21, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
-
APR 21, 2021 01:45 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH
PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head:
Matches: 16
PBKS: 5
SRH: 11
-
APR 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season between KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have suffered a tough start to IPL 2021. With one win in three games, PBKS are placed seventh in the points tally. On the other hand, SRH are uncharacteristically bottom of the points table with three losses on the bounce.
Get our daily newsletter
PBKS vs SRH, Live Score: Rahul's Punjab Kings play Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad
- PBKS vs SRH match Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 14 Live Updates: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While PBKS are seventh in the points table, 2016 champions SRH are currently reeling at the bottom of it without a single win.
KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: Kuldeep might play 1st match of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Before facing the three-time champions on a batting paradise, KKR will look to make a few changes to the side. Here is our KKR Predicted XI against CSK in Indian Premier League.
'My captaincy is going great': DC skipper Rishabh Pant on the Ponting effect
- After three wins in the first four matches, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table.
CSK predicted XI vs KKR: A change in top-order can resolve CSK's batting issues
- IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: CSK may have won two games on the trot but they are lacking in good starts. After playing an unchanged XI in the last couple of games, the team management may go for a change in the top of the order when they lock horns with KKR.
'That was the game-changing moment': Chopra lauds DC's Mishra's spell against MI
- Leg-spinner Amit Mishra returned with figures of 4 for 24 in his four overs to help DC restrict MI to just 137/9 in 20 overs
KKR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
- KKR vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 15 Online: Here's how you can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match No. 15 today on Hotstar.
Ex-cricketers react after third umpire rules against Pandya & Dhawan survives
- IPL 2021: Former cricketers Brett Lee and Aakash Chopra reacted to the third umpire's decision of ruling Shikhar Dhawan not out as he thought the ball touch the ground before Hardik Pandya could pick it up in the DC vs MI match.
Dhoni's parents admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19: Report
- MS Dhoni's parents have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a tweet from news agency ANI. Their oxygen levels and pulse are stable.
English cricket's national selector removed in shake-up
Amit Mishra adds to leg-spinners' spell in IPL 2021
- On Tuesday, veteran Amit Mishra turned the clock back with a spectacular show against Mumbai Indians. Then, in the second half of the game at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chahar, gave a masterful display despite bowling with a slippery ball due to excessive dew.
PBKS vs SRH live streaming: When, where and how to watch online & on TV
SRH Predicted XI vs PBKS: Will Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav get a game?
'He can do wonders': Pant lauds 'great Indian talent,' defends his No.4 position
- After the DC's victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant described Lalit Yadav as a 'great Indian talent' who 'can do wonders' and also defended their decision to send the right-hander at No.4 in the chase in Chennai.
PBKS predicted XI vs SRH: World's No.1 T20 batsman might make IPL debut
- IPL 2021: After back-to-back defeats, the Punjab-based franchise might make a couple of changes for their match against SRH and one of them might be the debut of World's No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan. Here is PBKS predicted XI against SRH.
DC jump over CSK with win against MI; race for Purple Cap heats up
- IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: Here is how the Indian Premier League looks like after Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in Chennai.