IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard's father passes away

West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard’s father passed away on Tuesday. The cricketer announced the demise of his father with a post on Instagram, which had a picture of him and his father posing with the IPL 2019 winners' trophy. He captioned: " Rest easy, peacefully and gracefully. #loveyoualways. Touched many hearts and souls . Will continue to make you proud . No more “tall boy” . I do know you are in a better place. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #blessedandthankful"

West Indies' white-ball captain is expected to fly to India for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League after performing his father's last rites.

The all-rounder is and hasbeen an extremely important member of the Mumbai Indians' squad, having played over 100 matches for the side. In his long 164-match IPL career so far, he has bagged 3023 runs and pocketed and 60 wickets.

The Trinidad-born cricketer last played an international game on March, when he turned up for the national side in an ODI against Sri Lanka. He scored an unbeaten 53 to guide his team to a five-wicket win.

Pollard, just before the ODI series, played the T20I series against the same opposition and became only became the third batsman--after Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh-- to smash six sixes in an over.

It was Akila Dananjaya on the receiving end, who in fact had taken a hat-trick a little earlier in the very same game.





