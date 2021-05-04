'IPL 2021 not cancelled, just postponed': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla says decision will be taken in due course

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday clarified that the IPL 2021 season has been postponed and not cancelled. Earlier in the day, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shukla said that the decision on the completion of the tournament will be taken in due course of time.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021 postponed by BCCI after several players test positive for Covid-19

"I want to make it clear that IPL 2021 has been not cancelled. It has been suspended, it has been postponed, it has been deferred, so it will happen. The remaining part of this year's IPL will happen. But in due course, when the covid situation improves, a decision will be taken about it," said Shukla.

The BCCI official also added that this decision has been taken keeping the players and their families' concerns in mind.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021 suspended: List of overseas players who are facing travel restrictions

"Few players wanted to leave the country. They had spoken to their franchisees and the franchisees also confided with us. But not many players were willing to leave the country. But keeping that in mind, and obviously, there is a panic-like situation, if people are scared, we have to look at that aspect also and we have to take steps accordingly. So, that's why keeping their concerns in mind, their families' concerns in mind, we have taken this decision," Shukla further explained.

The tournament took a big hit on Monday when match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakaravarthy, tested positive. Soon after, three Chennai Super Kings franchise members also tested positive, including L. Balaji.

ALSO READ| 'We'll find a way to send back overseas players': IPL chairman

The final nail in the coffin proved to be Wriddhiman Saha (of Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Amit Mishra (of Delhi Capitals) testing positive for coronavirus. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting then unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021 suspended: CA, ACA assure Aus cricketers of safe return from India

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times," an official IPL statement said.