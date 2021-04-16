IPL 2021, PBKS predicted XI vs CSK: Punjab Kings likely to tinker with bowling line-up

After a close win against Rajasthan Royals in their opening match, the Punjab Kings will look to strengthen their position on the IPL 2021 points table when they lock horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Friday. Punjab displayed a phenomenal batting show the other day as they became the first team this season to score 200-plus runs. However, they lacked aggression in the bowling. Before they take the field against CSK, PBKS is expected to make a couple of changes in the bowling line-up.

Let’s have a look at our Punjab Kings’ Predicted XI against CSK

KL Rahul: The Punjab skipper was in a fine touch in the opening game but missed out on his first century this season. He has a chance the to grab the Orange cap as he needs just 47 runs to go past Nitish Rana to become the top-scorer.

Mayank Agarwal: Agarwal is still struggling to play big innings in a game. He departed early in the previous game but will look to return among runs soon before he loses his spot to some other player waiting for an opportunity.

Also Read | CSK Predicted XI: Dhoni might make two changes for better balance

Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss showed a trailer of a big movie – A film about how to ruin an opposition with a mighty knock. He was dismissed on 40 but tonight, he would surely like to go with all guns blazing.

Deepak Hooda: Hooda showcased what he can do if utilised and backed properly. His fiery cameo helped Punjab post a 200-plus score and he will be expected to strengthen the middle order.

Nicholas Pooran: The Caribbean hard-hitter was a bit unlucky the other day as he got out without scoring. However, he may not miss a game for just one bad innings. The team knows what Nicholas Pooran can do with the bat.

Shahrukh Khan: The Tamil Nadu batting maestro got out cheaply in his first game. The team management must back him by giving another chance to prove his mettle.

Moises Henriques: PBKS showcased an excellent show with the bat but they lacked firepower in their bowling. It’s time to get the services of Moises Henriques who can bring that spark back.

Jhye Richardson: Richardson can be the fourth overseas option for PBKS. If he gets another game, he has to put a check on the run-flow, unlike his last game.

Mohammed Shami: Shami was the most economic bowler in the previous game and will continue to lead PBKS’ pace attack.

Ravi Bishnoi: The young leggie can be played in the XI in place of Murugan Ashwin. Bishnoi has been among wickets in his debut season last year and will be eager to play his first game.

Arshdeep Singh: KL Rahul’s mystery speedster – Arshdeep Singh – was phenomenal in the last encounter. He will be a trusted bowler in the line-up for death overs.

PBKS predicted XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh