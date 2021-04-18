IPL 2021, PBKS predicted XI vs DC: Will Punjab Kings shore up batting department for Delhi Capitals clash?

Punjab Kings were humbled by Chennai Super Kings in match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Friday. After a splendid batting performance in their first match. the Kings were brought down to earth by the bowling unit of CSK. The top-order failed to perform at the Wankhede Stadium and if not for the 47 runs scored by youngster Shahrukh Khan, PBKS would have been restricted to a humiliating score by CSK. They might look to make some changes in the batting unit for the clash against Delhi Capitals.

Let’s have a look at our Punjab Kings’ Predicted XI for IPL 2021 match against DC:

KL Rahul: The Punjab skipper was unlucky to be run-out against CSK as the brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja undone him. He would look to again get back among the runs when they face DC.

Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss also fell victim to the brilliance of Jadeja as the CSK man took a brilliant catch to dismiss him. Gayle could likely be opening the innings for PBKS against DC.

Dawid Malan: Even though Nicholas Pooran is a destructive batsman, Punjab needs someone to provide stability in the middle. In comes Dawid Malan.

Mayank Agarwal: He has been struggling for form lately and was castled by Deepak Chahar in the previous match. But PBKS might still trust him to the job for another match.

Deepak Hooda: His swashbuckling innings against RR pushed him into the limelight. But he failed to carry on the momentum against CSK.

Shahrukh Khan: The Tamil Nadu batter showcased his ability with the bat on a difficult pitch in Wankhede. The PBKS team management would place even more trust in him after his exploits in the last match.

Moises Henriques: Jhye Richardson may be bought for big money but he hasn't shown his form for PBKS till now. They need someone who can bat and bowl and Henriques could be the man for that.

Riley Meredith: The tall pacer was impressive against Chennai as he troubled the batsman with his line and length. He could hold onto his spot.

Mohammed Shami: Shami was again the pick of the bowlers for Punjab against CSK. The India pacer has shown he hasn't missed a trick since his injury.

Ravi Bishnoi: Murugan Ashwin was expensive against CSK and Ravi Bishnoi could be drafted into the team as the designated spinner.

Arshdeep Singh: The lanky pacer from Punjab has impressed everyone with his composure and line. PBKS would trust him to deliver the goods again.

PBKS predicted XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh