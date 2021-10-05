IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs MI: Will RR skipper Samson disturb a winning combination after thrashing CSK?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), in their previous game against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK), showed what they are capable of and why their next opponent, the Mumbai Indians (MI), should be wary of their threat. Chasing 189 in 120 balls, the RR batters powered their side to a seven-wicket win with 15 balls to spare. It was a statement which may have arrived at the right time as RR need to win both their remaining matches and win them with a hefty margin to be able to book a Playoffs berth.

Despite being upbeat, RR know they can't take five-time champions lightly as they will be raring to get back to winning ways. Keeping all this in mind, skipper Sanju Samson would be tempted to not disturb a winning combination and if he does, he is likely to make just 1.

Here is a look at RR's Predicted XI vs MI:

1) Evin Lewis: The big-hitting Windies batsman has carried his impressive CPL form into the second half of the season and has been instrumental in helping RR get off to very strong starts. His 12-ball 27 in the kind of innings expected of him and he would look to go further and bigger against Mumbai.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal: After two scores of 40+ in the second half of IPL 14, the young Indian opener finally managed to bring up his maiden IPL fifty and it couldn't have arrived at a better time. With RR needing a good start to chase down a mammoth total, the stylish southpaw did just that, blasting 50 off just 21 balls.

3) Sanju Samson (C, WK): He has been their best and the most consistent batsman this season and against Chennai, he proved it yet again with his quick-fire 28. He can play a long innings too and that's well-known.

4) Shivam Dube: There is no replacing this man now after his heroics in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. He lit up the stadium, the dressing room and the television screens with bombastic 42-ball 62. Moreover, he remained unbeaten to finish off a job well done. More of this please, say the RR camp!

5) Glenn Phillips: It was about time he was inducted into the side. Since Liam Livingstone wasn't firing, RR had to make the change and once again, they got the timing spot on. The Kiwi batter scored 14 off 8 balls to provide the finishing act.

6) David Miller: The hard-hitting South African batsman is knowing for his six-hitting prowess. He didn't get to bat in the previous game but everyone knows what this man is capable of.

7) Rahul Tewatia: He is still not firing with the bat and he wasn't able to work his magic with the ball until the last game. Even though he conceded 39 runs in his spell, he picked up 3 important wickets to finish the game as the side's best bowler. If he can get going with he bat, he will cement his place further.

8) Kartik Tyagi/Akash Singh: On a flat wicket with no help for the bowlers and the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, and Ambati Rayudu batting, it was always going to be tough for a young Indian bowler to cope up. But Akash Singh did well as he eventually gave away 39 runs in his 4 overs. With two important game lurking and knowing Kartik Tyagi's ability to stem the run-flow in the death overs, Samson could make this one change by recalling Tyagi in Akash's stead.

9) Mayank Markande: The Sharjah wicket is a difficult to bat on and spin bowlers make merry on it. Hence, Markande, who could not pick up a wicket in his 1st game back, could retain his spot in order to spin a web for the Mumbai batsmen.

10) Mustafizur Rahman: He had an off day against CSK and that's the end of the story. With 0/52 in 4 overs, the Bangladesh bowler had a torrid outing but that does not change the fact that he is one of the best bowlers in that Rajasthan side.

11) Chetan Sakariya: The young Gujarat bowler will be licking his lips as his variations, alongside Rahman's, will come in very, very handy on a tricky, two-paced Sharjah pitch. If he can give away just 31 for 1 wicket in 4 over on a flat pitch during a run fest, imagine the damage he'd do on a treacherous pitch like Sharjah's. Watch out for this bowler, MI!

Our RR's Predicted XI vs MI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

