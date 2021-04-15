IPL 2021, RR vs DC Team News: Rajasthan Royals name Stokes' replacement in playing XI, Rabada returns for Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals suffered a huge setback earlier in the week with allrounder Ben Stokes getting ruled out of Indian Premier League 2021 due to a finger injury. The Sanju Samson-led side had a huge task ahead of their contest against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, and RR have decided to bring on David Miller in his place.

The Proteas batsman was announced as part of the playing XI by Samson after winning the toss and electing to bowl. RR also brought back pacer Jaydev Unadkat while spinner Shreyas Gopal was rested.

"We would like to bowl first. The conditions demands that. We have to take learning experiences and move on. We have plans for every batsmen. You are expected to go for runs here. We are ready to score it back. Miller comes in for Stokes. Unadkat replaces Gopal," Samson said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also made two tactical changes despite winning their opening game of the season due against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

DC brought back pacer Kagiso Rabada in the team, who replaced Shimron Hetmyer. While leg-spinner Amit Mishra was also rested and Lalit Yadav was handed a debut by Delhi in the match.

"Toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. The team that plays well wins. Hetmyer misses out, Rabada comes back. Lalit Yadav makes his debut," DC captain Pant said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

