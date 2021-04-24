IPL 2021, RR vs KKR: Should Kolkata replace Shubman Gill with Sunil Narine at top? Ajit Agarkar gives his views

Shubman Gill has not been able to get off to the fiery start in the Indian Premier League 2021 season as many expected him to, after his heroics in Australia. The Kolkata Knight Riders opener has scored just 69 runs in 4 games, with figures of 15, 33, 21, and 0. KKR have now lost three out of their first four matches in the season, and now as they face off against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, major changes are expected in the line-up. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

The one question in everyone's mind is whether KKR should send Sunil Narine to open - and if they do, should Gill sacrifice his slot for the allrounder?

Because Nitish Rana, while not yet at his best, has surely been more consistent at the top than his partner. On being asked about possible tweaks in KKR's batting order, former India fast bowler and former KKR star Ajit Agarkar said that there is no need to push Narine at the top of the batting order at the moment.

"Not yet needed (Narine on top. They (KKR) have got really two good players (on top). Narine can be the floater, which he always is for them," Agarkar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Shubman Gill is okay, he needs to get more runs. He looked good in that one game against Chennai, he has missed out otherwise. He is a terrific player, and he is your future. If you are going to give up on someone after four games, you are never going to help your team," Agarkar said.

"Nitish Rana had a decent tournament so far. So, I don't think why they should change it. There is always that option, but in my opinion, if Sunil Narine is the floater, it is always good for Kolkata Knight Riders," he added.

"It's just that they need to do better, to start playing better as a team. Not just replacing one or two players at the top. I think, collectively, they have not been good enough," Agarkar signed off.