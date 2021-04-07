'That is not an ordinary thing for a cricketer': R Ashwin highlights what sets Rishabh Pant apart

The IPL 2021 will produce a different challenge altogether for youngster Rishabh Pant, who will be leading Delhi Capitals in the coming season. Pant was appointed captain of the team Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to an injured shoulder, and with fantastic batting form behind him, the 23-year-old would be hoping he can pass the captaincy test too.

Pant's India and DC teammate R Ashwin commented on his new captain, saying the wicketkeeper is blessed with an aspect in batting which sets him apart from the rest of the cricketers. The left-handed Pant, who made his return in the Indian team during the Test series against Australia and has been in belligerent form since, has produced brilliant knocks one after the other, and Ashwin feels people should give Pant and his captaincy time before jumping to conclusions.

"Many people say that he is fearless and all that. I think he is naturally blessed with a good bat swing. Lot of people crave for that bat swing. He is able to produce immense power; that is not an ordinary thing for a cricketer. I think that really sets him apart," Ashwin told The New Indian Express.

"We have to give him a chance and wait and see what he does. He comes from a modest background. He has a simple attitude in life and has made a comeback of sorts recently. I wish him all the best and hope that he can deliver."

Ashwin weighed in on the addition of Steve Smith in the team, saying the former Australia captain's experience would be beneficial in the absence of Iyer. Smith, who led Rajasthan Royals last IPL, was released by the franchise and picked by DC at the IPL 2021 auction for ₹2.2 crore.

"Having an experienced player is always good for us, especially now that Shreyas is not there, which is a big blow for us. Hopefully, someone like Smith will share his experience and add value to the team," Ashwin said.