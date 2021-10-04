IPL 2021 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap list after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Three out of four spots for the Indian Premier League 2021 playoffs have already been booked after Sunday's action with Royal Challengers Bangalore joining Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the fray after beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders picked a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to remain at no. 4th position with 12 points in 13 games.

PBKS, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians still have a mathematical chance to qualify but KKR's Net Run Rate of +0.294 does give them an edge.

IPL 2021 Points Table. (IPL/Screenshot)

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap. (IPL)

KL Rahul's 39-run innings for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore takes him above Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad with the batsman having a total of 528 runs in 12 games to get the Orange Cap. Gaikwad (508), RR's Sanju Samson (480), DC's Shikhar Dhawan (462), and CSK's Faf du Plessis (460) round up the top five in the list.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap. (IPL)

RCB's Harshal Patel returned wicketless against PBKS but he managed to hold on to his top spot in the purple cap list with 26 wickets in 12 games. DC's Avesh Khan (21), PBKS Mohammed Shami (18), MI's Jasprit Bumrah (17), and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (16) are among the top five at this point.

