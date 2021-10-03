‘What a moment’: Yashasvi Jaiswal 'elated' to have MS Dhoni's autograph after RR beat CSK - See Pics

Rajasthan Royals opener on Saturday hogged the limelight for his blistering knock against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 46. In pursuit of a mammoth 190-run target, the right-hand batter, along with his partner Evin Lewis, provided a rollicking start to the Royals. He notched up his maiden IPL fifty, that too, off just 19 balls. But before he could convert into a bigger score, he fell prey to Shardul Thakur.

It was a dream innings for the youngster who also struggled a bit in the past. He indeed played had a great knock last night against a star-studded CSK but for Yashasvi, meeting legendary MS Dhoni in person and getting the latter’s autograph on his bat was more special.

The 19-year-old Mumbai batter took to Twitter and shared the pictures of his meeting with former India and CSK skipper after the game in Abu Dhabi.

“What a moment meeting the legendary @msdhoni sir and greatly elated by getting his signature on my bat. Always an inspiration!”: Yashasvi tweeted.

Maiden IPL fifty is always a special moment to cherish for youngsters and so were Yashavi’s feelings. In a chat with his teammates after RR’s win, he stated that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century in the first innings gave him the idea of the pitch.

“I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalizing on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190,” Jaiswal told in a video posted by iplt20.

After have a flying start, RR smashed 75 runs in the powerplay. Though Jaiswal and Lewis were dismissed in quick succession, Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 42-ball 64 ensured Rajasthan Royals’ win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They will next face defending champions Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Tuesday.