IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dhoni faces Kohli as confident RCB take on beleaguered CSK

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Match 22 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have looked anything but the assured unit that we have all become accustomed to seeing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Instead, this season they have looked more like the team that turned up in the UAE for the 2020 season and failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time ever. That could be the case for CSK this season as well if they don't beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today, who currently look like the better team in almost every department. CSK are yet to win a match after playing four games and RCB, led by former CSK opening stalwart Faf du Plessis, have won three and lost just one.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON