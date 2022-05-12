IPL 2022: Warner reveals conversation with Chahal after his lucky escape against spinner in DC vs RR match

The Delhi Capitals secured a dominant eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to keep their chances for playoff qualification alive in the 2022 Indian Premier League. After restricting the Royals to 160/6, DC rode on contributions from Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*) to chase down the target in 18.1 overs, as the side inched closer to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the points table, who are fourth with seven wins in 12 matches. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Warner and Marsh forged a 143-run stand for the second wicket which proved to be the difference between both sides; however, the Delhi Capitals opener got a lucky reprieve during the ninth over of the game when he missed a leg-break against Yuzvendra Chahal, but the ball failed to dislodge the bails despite hitting the leg-stump.

Following the delivery – which was also the final ball of the over – Warner and Chahal were seen having a conversation with the bowler conceding a wry smile, seemingly amazed at the bizarre incident. During a post-match interview, Warner opened up on his chat with Chahal over his lucky survival.

“We've seen it plenty of times! (bails not being dislodged) I don't know what's with these stumps but they are so hard in the ground. I think those grooves are quite deep. I was saying to Yuzi there that sometimes, you can't play when there is no spin and sometimes, you can play when there is spin. So fortunately, it went my way that time!" Warner said on Star Sports.

With the win, the Delhi Capitals have 12 points with two matches remaining in the group phase. Their Net Run Rate (+0.210) is higher than the fourth-placed RCB (-0.115), which could be crucial as the sides prepare for the business end of the season. Alongside DC and RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points, three games remaining) and Punjab Kings (10 points, three games remaining) are also among the prime contenders for a top-4 spot in the IPL 2022 table.

