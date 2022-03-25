IPL 2022: 'He has very little areas to improve': Gavaskar hails CSK's batting sensation; 'Has got all shots in the book'

Ravindra Jadeja may have taken over from MS Dhoni as captain of Chennai Super Kings but it does not by stretch of the imagination mean that CSK will no longer be a threat for other teams. They are after all, the defending champions, and four-time IPL winners. At the IPL mega auction, CSK managed to assemble a squad of 25 players, which more or less represent the same core that has brought them success over the last few years, barring a few additions and released here and there. (Also Read: IPL 2022 - Virat Kohli doffs his hat to MS Dhoni as India legend steps down from CSK's captaincy, posts heart-warming pic)

Last year, CSK scripted a comeback for the ages. After failing to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2020, CSK roared back in style, finishing the group stage as the top-ranked team and then going on to win the title. It was an all-rounder effort from the team as certain players rose to the occasion. The experience of Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo, along with young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad was instrumental in CSK going all the way. Gaikwad finished the season with the Orange Cap, amassing 635 runs. Gaikwad was rewarded for his IPL performance and went on to earn a place in India’s limited-overs squads.

Impressed with what he sees of Gaikwad, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar is high on praise for the 25-year-old youngster, saying there isn’t much different the batter needs to do. "Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection. Whatever shot he plays, he doesn't get cowed down," Gavaskar said the Star Sports show 'Gameplan'.

"He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL. So, there is very little that Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to do. All he needs to do is keep on scoring runs similar to last season."

CSK start their title defence against last year's runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on Saturday. But if Gaikwad’s presence promises to boost CSK’s chances, KKR aren't too far behind in terms of young talent. Like CSK, KKR too boast of a dynamic young batter, who was retained and would be eyeing to produce a repeat of his heroics from IPL 2021, and has received backing from former India opener Aakash Chopra.

"For Team India, he was in the team playing a completely different role as a batting all-rounder and playing the role of a finisher which, in my opinion is a very tough thing to do. But for KKR this season, I see him playing the role of an explosive opener," said Chopra.

"If you look at the second half of the last IPL, no one really expected him to do what he did. The grounds in Maharashtra are very conducive for stroke making and he will look to provide KKR the kind of start they must be expecting him to give."