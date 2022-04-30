IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore's finish hurt as Maxwell, Karthik and Kohli fall
- Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Live Score: Virat Kohli scored his 43rd IPL half century and fell to Mohammed Shami after which both Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik fell. Follow live score and updates of GT vs RCB from Mumbai here.
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates, GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli has finally scored his first half century of the season as he put up a strong stand with Rajat Patidar. It took him 45 balls to reach the 50-run mark but he still has a long time to go in the innings to switch gears. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis got out for a duck after he became just the second to choose to bat first this season after winning the toss. However, Virat Kohli has looked pretty assured since the start of the innings and got RCB off to a good start with Rajat Patidar at the other end. Du Plessis earlier said that he chose to bat first simply because of the heat at the Brabourne Stadium. He reckoned that the pitch and conditions won't change too much and he just wants his team to stay as fresh as possible.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 05:15 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Score: Miller takes a good catch but the ball hit the cable!
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 05:13 PM
GT vs RCB: SIX!
Lomror goes big in the last over bowled by Joseph to take RCB into the 160s. He has been sent out in a position in which he has to swing at everything. RCB 163/5 in 19.3
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 05:11 PM
IPL Live Score: GONE!
What a catch by Rashid at cover and that is Ferguson's second wicket. Low full toss on middle, Maxwell makes room and looks to go big but can't time that well. The ball loops up and Rashid runs back to to somehow take the catch it.
Maxwell c Rashid b Ferguson 33 (18), RCB 150/5.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 05:05 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: FOUR! 150 up for RCB
Maxwell looking good here. Yorker outside off from Ferguson and he slices it away.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 05:03 PM
IPL 2022 Live: FOUR! Switch-hit from Maxwell!
A Maxwell special that. Good length ball from Rashid, bit on the slower side, Maxwell switches on time and sends it to what should have been deep cover.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 05:00 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: OUT! DK is out!
Not much impact from Karthik for the third game in the row. DK top edges a pull to short fine-leg.
Karthik c Shami b Rashid 2 (3), RCB 138/4 in 17.3 overs
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:54 PM
IPL Live Score: BOWLED HIM! Shami gets Kohli!
Kohli makes room in an attempt to cover drive the ball but he misses Shami's yorker altogether. The ball hits the base of off stump and that is the end of Kohli's knock.
Kohli b Shami 58 (53), RCB 129/3 in 16.4 overs
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:52 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: SIX!
Maxwell sends Shami flying over cow corner for a maximum. RCB need a lot more of that.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:49 PM
IPL 2022 Live: FOUR! Maxwell escapes!
Maxwell goes for a big shot off Sangwan, doesn't quite time it but it falls just short of Rahul Tewatia at long on who came forward. The ball bounces from underneath him as he dives and goes to the boundary.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:43 PM
IPL 2022 Live: GONE! Patidar falls
Patidar c Gill b Sangwan 52 (32), RCB 110/2 in 14.1 overs
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:37 PM
GT vs RCB IPL Match: Maiden half century for Patidar!
Patidar has taken the pressure off Kohli and he has been the driving force in this partnership. He has reached his half century in 29 balls.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:35 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shami pats Kohli on the shoulder
The second timeout is taken and Shami just keeps his hands on his former India captain's shoulders after that over. RCB are 102/1 after 13 overs.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:29 PM
IPL Score: HALF CENTURY FOR KOHLI!
He takes a single to get to his 43rd half century. He normally doesn't react too much when he gets half centuries but not this time. Not a flashy celebration, he lets out a sigh and looks up to the skies before raising his bat calmly to the crowd. That is the mark of a relieved man.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:28 PM
GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Shami returns
And Patidar gets a little cheeky off his first ball. He tries to ramp Shami and the ball lands safely behind. The batters run two.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:21 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Score: SIX AND FOUR!
Patidar takes 10 off the third and fourth balls of Joseph's over, RCB are racing along now.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:17 PM
GT vs RCB: 15 runs off the 10th!
Patidar ends it with another four and takes RCB to 75/1 after 10 overs. Their strike rate was hurt a bit in the last two overs but this seems to have brought RCB back on track.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:16 PM
IPL Live Score: SIX AND FOUR FROM KOHLI!
His strike rate had just gone below 100 and Kohli responds. A full toss from Ferguson that Kohli sends straight down the ground for six. Ferguson then sends it in short outside off and Kohli puts it between deep point and third man. He moves into the 40s now.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:12 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: SIX!
Patidar with the first maximum of the day and it is off Rashid. Tossed up, Patidar hits him across the line over cow corner. A decisive hit to clear that boundary.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:11 PM
IPL 2022 Live: RCB 51/1 after 8 overs
Brilliant fielding effort from Pandya and just three runs off that eighth over. Kohli looks to cut away the fifth ball, it goes off his edge behind and the fielder takes it after bouncing once. Kohli screams in frustration as he goes to the other end. Patidar then brings out a cover drive which had four written all over it but Pandya dives away to his left and saves two runs.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:08 PM
GT vs RCB IPL Match: Ferguson and Rashid brought in
Five singles off the seventh over bowled by Rashid after which Ferguson manages to get four dot balls off Kohli.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 04:00 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: End of powerplay, RCB 43/1
The umpire also taps his watch to announce the first timeout of the match. Kohli has dispatched every fullish delivery that he has got for a four today. He has moved to 27 off 21 balls while Patidar is on 14 off 11.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:57 PM
IPL Score: FOUR! What a shot from Patidar
He stays tall in his crease and sends the ball hurtling down the ground past the bowler. That is an exquisite shot from Patidar.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:55 PM
GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: 13 runs off the 5th over
Patidar sends the fifth ball to the boundary after the batters run a single. The top order has finally contributed today for RCB. They are 34/1 after 5 overs.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:53 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Score: FOUR! The Kohli cover drive!
Full again from Joseph outside off and Kohli brings out that beautiful cover drive of his. Moves forward and presents the full face of the bat. Kohli moves to 23 off 16!
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:52 PM
GT vs RCB: FOUR!
Oh that is a good one from Kohli. Full, angling in and he just whips it away to the boundary.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:49 PM
IPL Live Score: Almost a mix-up!
Kohli sets off for a single after tapping the ball straight to cover before sending him back. Patidar was halfway down the pitch by then and he turns back. Pandya throws the ball and ends up hitting Patidar himself. Kohli gives a sheepish grin and apologises to his partner, that one was completely down to him.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:46 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: RCB 19/1 after 3 overs
Patidar lifts Shami towards long-on. The ball doesn't quite reach the boundary but the batters run three easily. Shami walks off the field after that over.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:44 PM
IPL 2022 Live: FOUR!
Top edge from Kohli off Shami but there is no one standing near the fine leg boundary, where the ball bounces once before going past the ropes.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:40 PM
GT vs RCB IPL Match: OUT! Du Plessis out for a duck!
Sangwan had Du Plessis absolutely pinned down for two deliveries before finally getting the RCB captain's outside edge. Easy take for Saha behind the stumps.
Du Plessis c Saha b Sangwan 0 (4), RCB 11/1 after 1.5 overs
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:39 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sangwan bowling to Kohli
Pradeep Sangwan is making his debut for GT today. Back in 2008, when the Delhi Daredevils had to choose between Kohli and Sangwan and they ended up going for the latter. Kohli was picked by RCB and he has been there ever since.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:36 PM
IPL Score: FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Kohli!
Shami strays on to his former India captain's pads and Kohli is not going to miss out on that, how much ever bad his form may be. The next ball is wide and then Kohli takes a run off the fifth ball. The last one is a dot ball. RCB 10/0 after 1 over.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:33 PM
GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: FOUR! Kohli finds the boundary!
Straight drive from Kohli and it goes to the boundary leading to big cheers from everyone in the crowd.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:32 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Score: Shami has lost his run up!
Well Shami calls for the tape to mark his run up after pulling up short for the second time. The umpire has a bit of a stern word. He finally delivers and that whistles past Kohli's outside edge. Yorker that moved away from Kohli in the last minute.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:31 PM
GT vs RCB: Kohli middles the first ball!
And Shami then adds to the drama. Kohli defends down the first ball, off the middle of the bat and that leads to big cheers in the crowd. Shami then runs in but doesn't deliver the ball twice.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:29 PM
IPL Live Score: The players walk out
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis walk out for RCB, Mohammed Shami has the ball in his hands for GT. Here we go then!
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:19 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: Shami has Kohli in his eyes
Mohammed Shami has dismissed Virat Kohli four times in the IPL in 46 balls and has given just 62 runs. Moreover, Shami has picked the most number of wickets in the powerplay this season while Kohli has survived the first six overs only once in six innings so far.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:12 PM
IPL 2022 Live: What the captains said
Hardik Pandya: Thank you (on being congratulated for playing his 100th IPL game). To be honest when I went to have a few knocks I thought I have come a long way. 2015 when it all started and today leading the side, proud of myself. We would have liked to bat first as well because of the heat. The wicket won't change much. It is just about how we manage our intensity and don't get overcooked. The boys had a couple of hits and it was all about recovery.
Faf du Plessis: We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully the wicket will get little bit slower. Couple of games in the tournament does not make you a bad team. There is still some high class quality players, so keep trusting them and knowing things will change around the corner. With experience you know that the answer does not lie in the nets, it is just clarity in your own mind and calmness. Same team. No, one change - we have a leftie (Lomror) coming in.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:08 PM
GT vs RCB IPL Match: GT XI
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:07 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB XI
Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:06 PM
IPL Score: Team changes
Faf du Plessis almost forgets that there is one change in the RCB squad today. He says that Mahipal Lomror comes in. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya said that Pradeep Sangwan and Sai Sudarshan come in for Yash Dayal and Abhinav Manohar
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 03:01 PM
GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: TOSS ALERT
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and chooses to bat! Just the second time that a captain has won the toss and chosen to bat first.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:57 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Score: RCB's last game at the Brabourne…
… is one they would love to forget. They were blown away by SRH's fast bowlers and went on to be all out for just 68 runs. It remains the only double digit team total this season. SRH chased down the target with nine wickets and 12 overs to spare.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:54 PM
GT vs RCB: Pitch report
A very good batting track, says Matthew Hayden. “Rashid Khan and Hasaranga are going to have their task cut out," says the former Australia opener. “An absolute belter.”
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:51 PM
IPL Live Score: Anuj Rawat
The young opener scored a half century against Mumbai Indians and then went on to put up just one double digit score in his next four innings, which led to him getting dropped from the team in RCB's last game. However, their experiment of bringing in Rajat Patidar at No.3 and promoting Kohli to the top of the order did not bring them too much success.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:46 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: GT's ‘Bindaas’ cricket
Sunil Gavaskar says that GT are managing the close wins that they have got this seasonn due to the fact that they are playing “bindaas” cricket.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:35 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Less than half an hour to go for toss
Out of the 10 matches played here, just four have been won by teams batting first. Unlike the Wankhede Stadium, the Brabourne has followed the stereotype of chasing being the advantageous thing today.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:28 PM
GT vs RCB IPL Match: GT's thrilling win over SRH
Gujarat Titans seem to have found a knack of winning games from almost unwinnable positions this season. A prime example of that was their last game in which the fiery Umran Malik's five-wicket haul had left them needing 47 runs to win in the last three overs. They managed to chase it down, even smashing 25 runs in the last over, to win the game.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:20 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: What is being said about Kohli's form
It has been some time since Kohli was threatening to score a century in every match regardless of the format. However, his form this IPL has arguably been his worst in a tournament in this nearly two-and-a-half-year period in which he has not score a century in any format of the game.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:12 PM
IPL Score: Rashid's bowling struggles
Regardless of his adventures with the bat, Rashid's primary role is as a bowler and with SRH, he specialised in turning the screws in the middle overs. He has not been able to do that thus far this season. He has taken just eight wickets this season and averages close to 60.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:08 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rashid's batting returns
Rashid Khan is not having the best of seasons with the ball but it is quite a different story with the bat. He has batted five times this season and scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 197.22. This includes two knocks that directly led GT to victory.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:06 PM
GT vs RCB IPL Match: Hazlewood leading the way for RCB
Since Hazlewood's inclusion in the playing 11, RCB have picked 25 wickets in last five games out of which the Australian pacer has picked 10.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 02:01 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Milestone loading for Shami
Mohammed Shami is nearing in on 150 IPL wickets. He is just one wicket away from that mark. Additonally, the fast bowler is eight wickets away from reaching 100 wickets in the IPL.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 01:54 PM
GT vs RCB Live Score: RCB's powerless powerplays
Their top order has contributed 551 runs, at a strike rate of 120.31, which is the lowest among all teams. This has meant that their strike rate in the powerplay over the nine games they have played has been 95.68, which is the lowest by a big margin. In fact, they are the only team to have a total strike rate that is lesser than 100, with the second lowest being Sunrisers Hyderabad's 103.13.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 01:49 PM
IPL Live Score: RCB's shaky top order
With Kohli being unable to provide an anchor role, which he has come to define in recent years, RCB have been unable to find a working combination for their top order. They dropped Anuj Rawat in the last game, promoting Kohli to the vacant opener's position alongside Du Plessis and brought in Rajat Patidar as the new No.3 in their last game. RCB ended up being three wickets down within the first seven overs.
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 01:42 PM
GT vs RCB: Hello and welcome!
Where does Virat Kohli go from here, is the question that has been raging since RCB's last match. His horror form has been in the centre of RCB's top order woes, which have come to bite them in their last two matches. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli managed to avoid a hat-trick of golden ducks but it looked like his bat had nothing but edges on it.