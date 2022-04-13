IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai search for first win against inconsistent Punjab
- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23 Live Score: Follow live updates of MI vs PBKS, 2022 Indian Premier League Match 23 as Rohit Sharma's side search for its first win in the current season.
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will be aiming to break their losing streak in the season when the side faces Mayank Agarwal's PBKS in its fifth game of the season. MI is currently the only team without a win in the tournament after Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings registered their maiden victory of the 2022 edition last night (against Royal Challengers Bangalore). The PBKS have been playing an attacking brand of cricket; even as the side, faced a middle-order collapse twice in the season so far due to their ultra-attacking batting approach. Mumbai, meanwhile, have played with a number of overseas combination – playing with only two foreign players in their previous game against RCB; however, nothing has worked out for the side so far.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 05:00 PM
IPL 2022 Live: PBKS' aggressive approach
An ultra-aggressive approach from the Punjab Kings has been lauded by fans and former cricketers alike, but it has also been a reason for their downfall in two of their four games so far.
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 04:48 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Rohit's form a concern
The Mumbai Indians skipper has been inconsistent at the top, with scores of 41, 10, 3, and 26 in the first four games. Rohit came with an aggressive intent in the previous game, but his innings was cut short, thanks to an impressive caught-and-bowled from Harshal Patel.
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 04:39 PM
IPL 2022 Live, MI vs PBKS: H2H Record
Total IPL matches: 28
MI won: 15
PBKS won: 13
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 04:36 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: 2 wins, 2 losses for PBKS
The Punjab Kings have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket so far, but it has not worked on every occasion for the side. The side's middle-order collapsed in the previous game against Gujarat Titans, and the side would be striving for more consistency when it takes on Mumbai Indians.
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 04:33 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Mumbai Indians searching for first win
This is nothing new for the Mumbai Indians – they have often been the ‘slow starters’ in the IPL. However, MI's performances have been a cause of concern this year as their bowling attack has been thoroughly outclassed in all four losses of the season so far. The side has tried different combinations in their first four games – including playing with only two overseas stars in the previous match. However, nothing has worked for them so far.
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 04:30 PM
IPL 2022, Match 23: MI vs PBKS
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 23. Rohit Sharma and co. will be aiming to secure their first win of the season, while Punjab Kings will be striving for more consistency.