‘He can be 360-degree player’: Shastri lauds ‘tremendously talented’ RR star; points out how he can be ‘more consistent'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) put on an all-round show during their opening game of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. The Sanju Samson-led side registered an emphatic 61-run victory over an uninspired SRH, as the Royals stormed into the top of the table after all sides played a game each in the current edition. With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Royals are comfortably seated at the top with an NRR difference of +2.316 with the second-placed Delhi Capitals.

After being invited to bat first, the RR put on a dominant batting performance, putting 210/6 on the board at the end of 20 overs. While captain Sanju Samson scored a quickfire 55 off just 27 deliveries, West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer wasn't far behind in terms of power-hitting. With two fours and three sixes, the left-handed batter scored 32 off merely 13 deliveries.

After the RR secured the win over SRH, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Hetmyer and stated that the West Indian could become a ‘360-degree’ player.

“(He is a) Tremendously talented player. One of those players, if he works out his shot selection, he will get a lot more consistent. He can improvise, he can be a 360-degree player, and a 360-degree player with tremendous power at that," Shastri said on the West Indian.

Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.5 Crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and had represented Delhi Capitals in the previous edition. Earlier, he had talked about his role in the team in detail, stating that he wants to remain flexible in the batting order.

“I'm ready for any role the team needs me to perform. It's imperative to do well as a player in the squad. And at my end, as I've always believed, is to just give myself that chance to be out there and the performance will come, no matter what the situation of the game is,” Hetmyer had said.