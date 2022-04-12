Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa script staggering IPL record with sensational century partnership during CSK vs RCB match

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) powerplay batting was completely drab and by the end of the 10th over, they managed only 60 for two. And then began one of the best ever counter-punching knocks ever witnessed in Indian Premier League (IPL), from either end of the crease and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers were left absolutely clueless. Shivam Dube and IPL veteran Robin Uthappa smacked sixes and fours all around the park to not just stitch a 165-run stand, but revive CSK as the ended their innings with a humongous 216 for 4. And en route to the score, the two batters combined to script a staggering IPL feat in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The onslaught began with the entry of Wanindu Hasaranga, RCB's highest wicket-taker this season as Dube smashed him for a six and a boundary. And before the start of the slog overs, the pair had smashed 6 sixes and five boundaries to add 73 runs more to the board. En route, both the batters reacehd the respective half-centuries.

IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Live Score

Josh Hazlewood made an effort to end it after conceding a six in his first over in the final phase of the innings, but the rampage continued as Uthappa and Dube kept the scoreboard running with boundaries in the subsequent overs.

They eventually ended with a 165-run partnership which is not just the highest in IPL 2022, going past the 118-run stand between RCB's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in their opening game of the season, but is also the highest partnership for the third wicket in IPL history as they broke a 10-year-old feat previously held by Cameron White and Kumar Sangakkara, who had laced 157 runs for Deccan Chargers against Pune Warriors in 2012 IPL.

This also CSK's second-highest partnership in IPL history after Shane Watson and Faf's unbeaten 181 against Punjab Kings in 2020.

Besides the partnership record, both Dube and Uthappa acheived their own personal record. For Uthappa, his 88-run knock, laced with four boundaries and 9 sixes, is his highest ever score in IPL career. With the score, he also surpassed his teammate MS Dhoni to become the eighth-highest run-getter in IPL history and the fifth-highest among Indians. His present tally stands 4916 runs in 198 matches. Dube, on the other hand, scored his highest ever T20 score with his 46-ball 95, which is also the joint-highest score by a batter in this RCB-CSK rivalry contest, equalling Murali Vijay's 2011 feat in IPL final in Chennai.

“Just tried to keep it simple, nothing special. I am used to this ground, so I tried to be disciplined in my batting. He (MSD) said keep calm and keep watching the ball. It's still dry, not much dew so far, so it's good for us. We (Uthappa and himself) decided to target the smaller boundaries. We need to be disciplined with out bowling to win the match, because one boundary is small,” said Dube after the knock.