IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh stings late, edges out Mumbai Indians

In a pulsating IPL match that saw a total of 415 runs scored, Punjab Kings edged out Mumbai Indians by 13 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Punjab Kings' players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings (AFP)

Asked to bat first, PBKS, who were without injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the third game in a row, posted a formidable 214/8. Stand-in captain Sam Curran led the way with a 29-ball 55 while Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41 off 28) and Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7) also made key contributions.

In reply, MI put up a valiant fight but finished at 201/6 to suffer their third defeat of the season after a hat-trick of wins.

Mumbai lost opener Ishan Kishan early after the left-hander was caught in the deep. But they got two superb partnerships thereafter.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green added 76 runs to bring the hosts back into the contest. Rohit looked in command, hitting three sixes and four fours, before he was out for a 27-ball 44.

Next in was Suryakumar Yadav and he went on to play a blinder. He brought out his full range of extraordinary strokes and registered a 23-ball fifty. Yadav (57 off 26 balls) and Green (67 off 43 balls) added 75 runs for the third wicket to keep the chase alive.

Mumbai needed 56 off 28 with eight wickets in hand, but Punjab fought back impressively with the ball to close out the win. MI needed 16 off the last six balls after some Tim David fireworks. But needing 14 off the last four, Arshdeep Singh (4/29) showed great skill and composure to bowl Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera off the next two deliveries, breaking the middle stump in both the dismissals, sealing victory by conceding just two runs in the last over.

Earlier, MI were bolstered by the return of premier fast bowler Jofra Archer, who had been sidelined with injury after featuring in the opener.

Arjun Tendulkar got another decent start with the ball, and despite bowling two wides, he conceded just five runs in the first over. He didn’t get a second over in the powerplay though as Rohit replaced him with Cameron Green. The move worked as the Australian all-rounder dismissed compatriot Matthew Short.

Tendulkar was brought back in the seventh over and he trapped Prabhsimran Singh in front with a yorker. MI enjoyed a solid five-over phase. From overs 10 to 14, they conceded just 23 runs. It started with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla removing Liam Livingstone and Atharva Taide in the same over. Livingstone had pulled Archer for a huge six the previous over and Taide had raced to 29 off 16. But their dismissals put PBKS in a tough spot with Harpreet and Curran at the crease.

PBKS fought back with the bat in stunning fashion, smashing 109 runs in the last six overs.

Tendulkar returned to the attack in the 16th over and leaked 31 runs. The 23-year-old bowled a wide and no ball and was hit for two sixes and four fours. It was phenomenal hitting by Harpreet, Curran and Jitesh in the final third of the PBKS innings. As MI struggled to find the right length on a flat pitch, the trio used the crease to hit boundaries at will.

Chawla, with 2/15, was the pick of the MI bowlers as their pacers – Tendulkar (1/48), Jason Behrendorff (1/42), Green (2/42) and Archer (1/42) – were expensive. That said, Archer did show signs of his best with fiery yorkers at the death.