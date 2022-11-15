Home / Cricket / IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: KKR confirm three releases; Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal not retained - report
IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: KKR confirm three releases; Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal not retained - report

Updated on Nov 15, 2022 06:06 PM IST

IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: All the ten franchise will release the list of players who will be retained ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: Retained, released players of all ten franchises before mini auction
IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: Retained, released players of all ten franchises before mini auction
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: The ten franchises of Indian Premier League have finalised the list of players retained and released and the same will be revealed shortly. So far we know, that Kolkata Knight Riders have released Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, and Alex Hales - all three have opted not to play the upcoming edition. A mini-auction will be held in Kochi on December 23. In a major update, the purse value of every franchise have been increased from 90 crore to 95 crore. Catch the LIVE updates of IPL 2023 Retention:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 15, 2022 06:06 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Big releases ahead of auction

    Official! Kane Williamson released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings bid adieu to Dwayne Bravo

  • Nov 15, 2022 06:03 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Auction rules 

    No restrictions of number of players that can be retained or released 

    5 crores added to team purse 

    No right to match at the auction

    No trading allowed after November 15th

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:51 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: News coming in from Punjab Kings

    As per fresh reports, Mayank Agarwal has been released by Punjab Kings. 

    Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Shahrukh Khan have been retained.

    Meanwhile, West Indies allrounder Odean Smith has also been released.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:48 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Three official releases by KKR

    “We respect Pat Cummins, Sam Billings and Alex Hales' decision of skipping next year's IPL due to personal reasons and national team commitments. All the best, guys!” - Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:38 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Big news coming in

    Big news coming in, multiple reports cite that Kane Williamson has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

    A complete overhaul can be expected in the Orange camp, given their disappointing run in the last two editions.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:34 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Stoinis to remain with LSG

    ESPNCricinfo reported that Marcus Stoinis will remain with the Lucknow Super Giants. What do you make of the move?

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:31 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: RR release two players

    As per reports, Rajasthan Royals will be releasing Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell. 

    The two got very limited chance with Royals in the previous edition and will now be seen delivering their service to other franchise, if sold at the auction.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:27 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Titans retain Wade? 

    Another news coming in is Gujarat Titans retaining Matthew Wade. The official information for the same is yet to come, but it is learnt that the Australian wicketkeeper-batter will remain with the defending champions.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:23 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: RCB retain 6 overseas talents? 

    As per reports, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be retaining six overseas players. 

    The list features Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, David Willey and Josh Hazlewood.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:18 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Will KKR release Finch?

    Will KKR release Aaron Finch? The former Australia ODI captain was roped in by the Knight Riders as replacement for Alex Hales last year. 

    He didn't have a stellar season but was in good touch at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

  • Nov 15, 2022 05:07 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Deadline over

    The deadline to finalise the player retention is officially over as it was November 15, 5:00 PM IST.  

    Shortly we'll have the names of all the players, who have been retained and released by the franchises.

  • Nov 15, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Pollard takes new role at MI

    Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL earlier today and will now be assisting the franchise as a batting coach.

  • Nov 15, 2022 04:51 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Trade between RCB and MI

    Jason Behrendorff was the first player to be traded in IPL 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore quick will now be seen delivering his services to Mumbai Indians.

  • Nov 15, 2022 04:46 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Rajasthan Royals retain Devdutt Padikkal

    Rajasthan Royals have retained Devdutt Padikkal. The Jaipur franchise had bought the left-handed batter for 7.75 crore in the mega auction. He scored 376 runs in 12 innings in the previous season.

  • Nov 15, 2022 04:37 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: What we know so far

    Kolkata Knight Riders have traded in Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.

    They have also traded in Shardul Thakur in place of Aman Khan from Delhi Capitals.

    Both Pat Cummins and Sam Billings have opted out of the season and have been released by the franchise subsequently.

  • Nov 15, 2022 04:32 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League player retention. Today is the final day to submit the list of retained players to BCCI, which will be revealed shortly. A few trades have already been made. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

