IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: KKR confirm three releases; Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal not retained - report

IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: The ten franchises of Indian Premier League have finalised the list of players retained and released and the same will be revealed shortly. So far we know, that Kolkata Knight Riders have released Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, and Alex Hales - all three have opted not to play the upcoming edition. A mini-auction will be held in Kochi on December 23. In a major update, the purse value of every franchise have been increased from ₹90 crore to 95 crore. Catch the LIVE updates of IPL 2023 Retention:

