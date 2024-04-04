 IPL 2024 betting racket busted by Indore police; eight arrested in connection | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024 betting racket busted by Indore police; eight arrested in connection

PTI |
Apr 04, 2024 08:57 PM IST

The Indore police claimed to have busted a racket involving betting of crores of rupees on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches and arrested eight persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

Eight persons were apprehended when they were making people place bets online on the IPL matches | Image for representation (AFP)
Based on a tip-off, the eight persons were apprehended on Wednesday night from a flat in a multi-storey building in Lasudia area here in Madhya Pradesh when they were making people place bets online on the IPL matches through a website, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotia said.

The accused had obtained mobile phone SIM cards in fake names and used to take betting amounts from people through QR codes, the official said.

"During interrogation of the accused, it was found that their online betting network was spread across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra," he said.

The police seized 22 mobile phones, 17 cheque books, five laptops, 21 bank passbooks and 31 ATM cards along with registers containing account of crores of rupees of online betting from their possession, he said. A detailed investigation is underway into the case.

