IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants aim to break free of mid-table puzzle

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings after losing three away games out of four this season are back in their den, Chepauk, where they have already won three games in IPL 2024 and look to extend that home win record. Starting Tuesday, they get to play three consecutive home games at Chepauk and if they win them all, CSK can very well fancy themselves in the playoffs. However, the going may not be easy as they face-off with Lucknow Super Giants in today's IPL match....Read More

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow side had beaten them in their last match on Friday and would carry that confidence into today's clash. The experience of playing on slow and spinning surfaces would help the LSG batters, if at all Chepauk track turns out to be on the slower side. At their home turf, CSK have the greatest ability to control the pace of the match, which the LSG need to crack in order to breach the formidable fortress.

Rachin Ravindra after making blazing starts in the first two matches has gone into a shell by scoring 50 runs in his next five innings. CSK may not give the New Zealander more chances and would like him to bounce back to form with the tournament now poised at a crucial stage. On the other hand, Rahul has soared up his strike-rate from 125.49 to 185.11 in the powerplays, a big boost for LSG.

For CSK, if Ajinkya Rahane has recovered from his calf niggle, he would drop down the order. Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana would be used as impact subs depending on the outcome of the toss. The news from LSG camp is that Mayank Yadav has still not recovered, and Devdutt Padikkal may be included looking at his record against the CSK bowlers. Padikkal and Mohsin Khan can be Lucknow's impact subs.

Moeen Ali, who replaced a struggling Daryl Mitchell, gives CSK an opportunity to challenge Lucknow's left-handed batters, especially Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran. Ali has dismissed de Kock six times in T20 cricket, making him a potential threat in the powerplay to target de Kock early on. Moreover, LSG have been prone to losing wickets against left-arm pace more than any other team since the previous IPL. This situation brings Mustafizur Rahman back into consideration for CSK, despite him being their most expensive bowler in their previous encounter against LSG.