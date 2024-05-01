 IPL 2024 match today: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head record, stats, most runs, and most wickets list in IPL | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL 2024 match today: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head record, stats, most runs, and most wickets list in IPL

ByHT Sports Desk
May 01, 2024 12:10 PM IST

CSK and PBKS have played each other on 28 occasions where the defending champions are ahead by a narrow margin.

After chasing down the highest successful total in the history of the tournament, Punjab Kings will be eyeing another stellar win against the five-time former champions Chennai Super Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Sameer Rizvi during a practice session(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Sameer Rizvi during a practice session(PTI)

PBKS, in their last match, went all guns blazing against the Kolkata Knight Riders to chase down 261 with 8 balls to spare. The chase was anchored by Jonny Bairstow, who scored an emphatic ton to take his team to victory. However, the team will be counting on the sting of the bowling unit backed by Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Mayank Yadav walks off field during LSG vs MI encounter after long injury layoff in IPL 2024

Defending champions CSK were back on track after dethroning SRH in a dominating fashion. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fell just two runs short of a brilliant hundred against Hyderabad will be seeking contributions from his opening unit after a string of low scores from Ajinkya Rahane. The bowling unit will have the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur as well as Deepak Chahar in action.

CSK likely XI (if batting first)

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Samir Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK likely XI (if bowling first)

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur

PBKS likely XI (if batting first)

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

PBKS likely XI (if bowling first)

Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Prince Chowdhary, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Head-to-head

Both teams have played each other on 28 occasions where the defending champions are ahead by a narrow margin of 15 wins over Punjab Kings. However, the latter have won their last 3 encounters against CSK.

Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is considered a tricky surface making batting a tall order. However, the hosts scored 212 runs in their last match and were able to wrap the SRH innings for a mere 134 runs. Out of the 81 games played at this venue, the teams batting first have won 48 games while the teams batting second have won 33 matches.

Fantasy XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup India Squad Live, LSG vs MI Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 match today: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head record, stats, most runs, and most wickets list in IPL
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On