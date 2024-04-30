Mayank Yadav walks off field during LSG vs MI encounter after long injury layoff in IPL 2024

"Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury," KL Rahul confirmed the return of India's newest pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, when Lucknow Super Giants squared off against five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Tuesday. LSG's tearaway pacer Yadav made his comeback to the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI after missing a few crucial games in the IPL 2024 due to a lower abdominal strain. Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav, left, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Mohammad Nabi(AP)

Mayank opened his account by dismissing MI’s Mohammad Nabi in his fourth over. Reintroduced into the attack by Rahul in the 18th over, pace ace Mayank cleaned up Nabi on the first ball. However, Mayank picked up a suspected injury as the premier pacer walked off the field following Nabi's dismissal. LSG fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq completed the over after Mayank left the field.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score: Arshin Kulkarni departs for duck in chase

How Mayank performed against Mumbai Indians

Mayank leaked 31 runs and picked up a solitary wicket in his comeback match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Talking more about the match, LSG's Mohsin Khan bagged two wickets while Marcus Stoinis (1), Naveen (1), Mayank (1) and Ravi Bishnoi (1) shared four wickets to turn the match into a low-scoring affair for Mumbai Indians. Nehal Wadhera's gutsy knock of 46 and a quick-fire 35 off 18 balls from Tim David lifted Mumbai Indians to 144-7 in 20 overs.

Did you know?

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed that Mayank is available for selection after the fast bowler passed all his fitness tests ahead of the home game against Mumbai. Speedster Mayank raised his stocks by bowling 155-plus thunderbolts in his debut season. The LSG pacer also bowled the fastest ball of the new season. Mayank hurled a 156.7 delivery against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to achieve the feat at the IPL 2024. The rising LSG star is also the first player to win Player of the Match awards in his first two IPL games.