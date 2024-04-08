Mayank Yadav for T20 World Cup: Rookie Indian pacer tipped to be Mohammed Shami's replacement in USA, West Indies

Mayank Yadav, India’s newest speed sensation, is 21, has played 17 List A, 13 T20s and one First-Class game in his professional career, but has already become a red-hot contender for India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in USA and the West Indies. It may be early days in the tournament but given the kind of pace he has generated, Mayank has emerged as the find of the Indian Premier League 2024. Against Punjab Kings, Mayank bowled the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 before bettering it the next game versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru and drawing plaudits from all around the Indian cricket fraternity. LSG pacer Mayank Yadav in full swing(AP)

Such has been Mayank’s impact that he already finds his name being discussed among India’s probables for the World Cup. And if former BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is to be believed, the rookie Indian pacer is an ideal replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami. In Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mayank Yadav, India have the ability to form a potent and intimidating bowling attack.

"Had it been some other format, probably I would have thought differently. I would have taken a call only after watching him for a couple of bilateral series. But IPL is in itself a mega platform where you can showcase your talent because every game involves pressure. Mayank is someone who has shown he can absorb pressure and bowl consistently at a good line and has already troubled the best of the lot with his pace," Prasad told RevSportz.

“If they are not able to bring the bat down against the pace he has been generating I think he will be handy. And looking at the Indian bowling, especially with Shami now being ruled out, the selectors must be looking for a third seamer after Bumrah and Siraj. Someone with that kind of pace and accuracy, deserves a place in the T20 World Cup squad.”

Mayank's standout feature is that he isn't just an all-pace bowler. Mayank has mixed his length and accuracy well, which in turn, helped him finish with splendid T20 figures of 3/27 and 3/14. He could have dished out a third straight memorable spell against Gujarat Titans had he bowled his full quota of overs and not walked off the field after just one over due to a suspected side strain. Prasad, who picked India’s 2019 World Cup squad, likes what he sees of the Indian youngster’s initial impressions and feels he will be a more than handy deal on the tricky surfaces of WI and USA.

"It's not just about bowling consistently at a good pace but the accuracy. You saw the game against Punjab Kings, it was his pace coupled with line and length that troubled batters. They struggled to negotiate his pace. In the game against RCB, the ball with which he got Cameron Green bowled speaks volumes about his pace. I think he is easily the find of IPL so far," Prasad added.

"When the pitches are double paced it will be even tougher to play him. Not many people know that he has got a fantastic change of pace also. All these attributes make him a solid case for the T20 World Cup squad."