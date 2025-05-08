IPL 2025 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings shifted from Dharamsala owing to Operation Sindoor

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, slated to take place on Sunday, May 11, has been shifted out of Dharamsala owing to Operation Sindoor. The match has now been relocated to Ahmedabad. The development was confirmed to Hindustan Times by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel on Thursday. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians players in action during their match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025(IPL)

"Yes, the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been shifted to Ahmedabad," the GCA secretary said.

Earlier, Punjab Kings were supposed to host Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala. There were reports that the contest might be shifted to Dr DY Patil Stadium or Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. However, this might have given an advantage to Mumbai Indians as they were slated to take on Punjab Kings in an away fixture. Both teams will now be squaring off at a neutral venue.

The decision to move the contest out came after an increase in security concerns following the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, May 7.

The Armed Forces targeted nine terrorist locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This retaliation was in response to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists.

After India's response, several airports, such as Jammu, Dharamsala, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, were shut down until May 10, 2025. Civilian air travel to and from Dharamsala is currently suspended, and it is unknown when normalcy will be restored.

However, it must be mentioned that Punjab Kings' home fixture against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8, will go ahead as planned.

B Praak to perform before PBKS vs DC

Before the contest between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel's teams, singer B Praak will be giving a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, IPL's account wrote, "Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. A tribute to the heart of Bharat!"

Coming back to the contest between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, the fixture is crucial for both teams to cement a place in the playoffs.

After losing their previous fixture against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians need to win against Punjab Kings to keep their hopes of making the top two alive.