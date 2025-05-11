IPL 2025 likely to resume on May 15-16 as BCCI awaits government's nod

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting the Government's nod before beginning resumption plans for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2025 edition of the tournament was suspended for one week on Friday following rising tensions between India and Pakistan. However, with both countries agreeing to a ceasefire, there is a high possibility of the tournament resuming any time in the coming week if the permissions and approvals come through. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is likely to resume on May 15-16 (IPL - X)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the Indian Cricket Board is closely monitoring the "evolving situation" and will consult all the necessary stakeholders before deciding to resume the 18th edition of the T20 tournament.

"The BCCI suspended the IPL on Friday for a period of seven days, and today, we are on the third day with five more days left. The BCCI is closely monitoring the evolving situation and developments, and will take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned Government authorities," Saikia said.

The BCCI secretary also said that the most important factor in resuming the IPL will be the approval of the Government of India, and further action can only be taken if the necessary permissions are granted.

"In the next days, we will begin consultations with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches before crystallising a decision on the league's resumption," said Saikia.

"Given the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart. BCCI will duly announce the date of IPL restart once the whole process is over in due course of time," he added.

IPL resumption likely on May 15-16

The board officials remain tight-lipped regarding the IPL resumption date. However, sources privy to developments confirmed to Hindustan Times that there is a high chance of the IPL 2025 season resuming by May 15 or 16. However, the tournament might go ahead in limited venues.

The tournament's final might be pushed ahead, considering the logistical challenges. Most of the foreign players have travelled back home, and bringing them back will take at least four to five days.

"The franchises have been asked to touch base with their overseas players and ask them to travel back to India as soon as possible. The details around the schedule are being worked out and a final call will be taken soon," a source privy to developments told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, on Friday, the BCCI suspended the tournament for one week due to rising border tensions between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire has been announced; however, which venues will be shortlisted for the remainder of the tournament will only be decided after consulting the government.

There are 12 league games and four playoff matches left, and if the tournament starts this week, several double headers might be played to complete the tournament in May itself.

The fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday due to security concerns. Both teams shared points. It is not known whether the match will be replayed once the tournament resumes.