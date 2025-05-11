BCCI wants to restart IPL immediately but the ball is not entirely in their court: ‘We need to work out venues, dates…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly exploring the possibility of restarting the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘immediately’ after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday evening. However, the ball is not entirely in their court. IPL 2025 restart on cards after India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

Speaking to the Indian Express, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the BCCI is now chalking out the schedule and talking to all the stakeholders about resuming the tournament. However, he added that the resumption is subject to Indian government permission.

“Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government,” Dhumal said.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also confirmed that the Indian board officials will have a discussion on the schedule with the IPL governing council on Sunday (May 11).

"The war has stopped. In the new situation BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL governing council, will discuss the matter tomorrow (Sunday) and take a call," he told PTI Videos. "We will see which can be the best schedule to complete the tournament."

The report further said all IPL franchises, including the players, have been asked to stay ready, with BCCI keen to resume the league as soon as possible. BCCI is also set to check with all teams on how quickly the foreign players can get ready on such short notice for the final few weeks of the tournament, given that most have already flown back home.

According to a report in the ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI has narrowed in on three venues to hold the remaining 16 games - 12 league matches and four playoffs. Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad have been handpicked to stage the remainder of the tournament. The final decision will be however taken after consulting with the government. If it does happen, the iconic Eden Gardens will not be able to stage the finale and Qualifier 2.

A BCCI official told Hindustan Times that IPL 2025 could possibly resume next weekend. However, with a week taken off the schedule, the date of the final, originally scheduled for May 25, might be postponed. Although, BCCI will be wary that Australia and South Africa players might be struggling to commit if the playoffs get delayed due to the change in schedule, given they have to prepare for the World Test Championship final starting at Lord’s on June 11.

“We may have to add a few more double headers,” said an IPL official. “But following discussions, we could try and allow teams the home advantage as much as possible.”