IPL 2025, RR vs GT Live Updates: RR looking to arrest freefall, face flying GT

RR vs GT IPL Live Updates 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: In terms of momentum and confidence heading into a match, you won’t find two teams at farther ends than Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. As RR prepare to host GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with GT looking to head back to the top of the table, the only question that remains is whether RR can figure something out at the end of what has been a pretty miserable season for this talented unit....Read More

The table isn’t pretty from RR’s perspective: two wins, and seven losses, and five consecutive losses to boot. More than that, this is a team that will now be remembered for their failure to see out games from the most standard winning positions during chases. First Delhi Capitals, then Lucknow, then most lately RCB. It’s not a great track record, and the stocks of some fine batters such as Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have plummeted as a result. These players have much more than pride to fight for, even at this stage of the tournament: they want to show that they have quality and value in the role they have been asked to play. It’s a shame they run into a GT behemoth in order to do that.

GT haven’t played a lot of cricket over the last two weeks. After a rapid start to the season, they have eased through their last couple of games, getting plenty of time off to rest and recover to prepare for the run-in. They already are in a very strong position, with six wins and eight games, two points off the top with two matches in hand, and the best net run-rate in the tournament. On top of that, they have had a week off since their last match, a comfortable low-stress victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. GT are favourites to finish in the top two from this point in, and it’s looking next to impossible to shake their incredible top three of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. It doesn’t feel like RR are the team with the bowling firepower to do that.

GT will be hoping that the week off hasn’t sapped the momentum from an incredibly fast start to the tournament for Prasidh Krishna, who looked like the best bowler in the tournament until Josh Hazlewood’s recent match-winning performances. Prasidh is a hungry pacer who will want to earn that title back for himself, but given how important rhythm and flow are for a pacer, GT will want him to keep that form going. It remains unclear whether Kagiso Rabada will return to the GT camp this tournament, but if his services are available for the remainder of the tournament, it only makes them so much more formidable heading into the end of the season.

RR will be nearly mathematically eliminated with a loss, while GT will be all but certain with seven wins and five games to spare, if the visitors get the result today. But RR still have something to say in this tournament, particularly Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looks in ominous form, and Jofra Archer, who has bowled terrifically without too much joy thus far. The potential return of captain and star man Sanju Samson with a point to prove will only provide a boost to the team in pink, and it’s a boost that will be needed to the extreme. Can they flip the script on a season to forget, and in doing so put some pressure on a GT team that has so far coasted through IPL 2025?