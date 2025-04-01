IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS LIVE: Rishabh Pant vs Shreyas Iyer in clash of record signings
- 31 Mins ago PBKS XI and Impact Subs
- 32 Mins ago LSG XI and Impact Subs
- 35 Mins ago Gavaskar brings back the ‘stupid, stupid, stupid’ stuff
- 43 Mins ago 'Players have the freedom to express themselves,' says Shreyas Iyer
- 56 Mins ago Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and PBKS are bowling first!
- 1 Mins ago Lockie Ferguson to debut for PBKS today?
- 15 Mins ago The early IPL 2025 table....
- 26 Mins ago Shardul Thakur's plea
- 38 Mins ago Punjab Kings' week-long break
- 49 Mins ago Head to head records
- 5 Mins ago Will LSG have to keep out Vyshak?
- 24 Mins ago Will Nicholas Pooran be silenced today?
- 28 Mins ago How can LSG deal with the Arshdeep squeeze
- 36 Mins ago Shashank Singh picking up from where he left off
- 54 Mins ago Shreyas Iyer's sensational PBKS debut
- 3 Mins ago PBKS's ex-LSG stars
- 16 Mins ago Shaky start to life at LSG for Rishabh Pant
- 29 Mins ago PBKS full squad
- 43 Mins ago LSG full squad
- 54 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were the headline-makers of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction and the two players come face to face for the first time leading their respective new franchises. Pant was made captain of the Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for a record price. That record was held by the Punjab Kings just minutes earlier when they bought Shreyas Iyer, later proceeding to make him captains as well.
But the two stars' introductions to their new fans in terms of individual performances couldn't be more different. Iyer blasted an unbeaten 97 in 42 balls on debut for PBKS while Pant fell for a six-ball duck in his first match and for a run-a-ball 15 in the second. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is back with the team that he used to captain but he fell for a golden duck in his second debut for PBKS. However, he then proceeded to take the all-important wicket of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in the last over of the powerplay.
Another player facing his old paymasters today is Marcus Stoinis. He the third highest run scorer for LSG in the three seasons that he spent with the franchise. PBKS got him for INR 11 crore but Stoinis hasn't exactly hit the races for them yet. He would be hoping to that against his old side.
The one significant major that PBKS might consider making is bringing in Harpreet Brar as support for Yuzvendra Chahal and Maxwell, considering the support the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow can provide to slower bowlers. LSG are coming into this game on the back of a heartening win though and it will be a bit of a surprise if they make any big changes.
PBKS XI and Impact Subs
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar
LSG XI and Impact Subs
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Subs: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Gavaskar brings back the 'stupid, stupid, stupid' stuff
There was a little moment on the broadcast just before the toss with Sunil Gavaskar being asked whether LSG are being forced to move to a more aggressive brand of cricket based on their bowling personnel. "Well, I wish you had asked me this question a little while earlier because I spent a little time with Rishabh Pant and I would have certainly asked him, is that the reason why you guys are playing like that? Maybe he would have responded, stupid, stupid, stupid question," he said.
'Players have the freedom to express themselves,' says Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas said that they are bowling first as soon as the referee pointed to him. "We are going to bowl first. It's a new ground, new pitch, dew could be a factor as well and this being a red-soil pitch, we want to chase. The players have the freedom to express themselves. You have to play the situation, the important goal is to win. We try to keep things simple. We don't know how the pitch is going to play but we have to adjust quickly. Lockie comes into the team," he said
Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and PBKS are bowling first!
We are through with the whole rigmarole of a fan picking the coin from a tiny car, handing it over the referee and the latter handing it to Pant. Iyer calls it right and he chooses to bowl.
Lockie Ferguson to debut for PBKS today?
Lockie Ferguson is marking his run up and so it looks like he will be playing today for PBKS. Will be interesting to see who PBKS decide to keep out.
The early IPL 2025 table…
We are only into the second week of matches and so one shouldn't read too much into table positions. But we do have enough games to know who are the early movers this season. RCB and DC have won both of the matches they have played thus far and they are sitting at first and second respectively. LSG, if they win today, go level on points with both these sides. What is interesting is that every team has won at least once already despite us being only into the third round of fixtures.
Shardul Thakur's plea
Shardul Thakur has a very simple appeal to the brains behind the IPL, make the tournament more bowler-friendly. "It is not what I want, but it is what the bowlers want," he said. "A lot of them might not be outspoken or they might not get a chance to speak in front of media or give interviews about the pitch conditions. All that the bowlers are asking is to prepare the pitch in such a manner that the game hangs in balance and it should not be just one-sided where batters are coming and smashing us, because all we want is a fair chance and fair opportunity in the game."
Punjab Kings' week-long break
This may be LSG's first game at home but it is their third game of the season overall. On the other hand, PBKS are playing just their second, having had a break of a week between their season opener and this match.
Head to head records
These two sides have faced each other four times thus far. LSG have won three of those encounters and PBKS one.
Will LSG have to keep out Vyshak?
It was Vijaykumar Vyshak's brilliant efforts at the death that stopped GT from chasing down 244 in PBKS's opening game of the season. But the Ekana Stadium is one where the slower bowlers tend to rule the roost and so there is a very good chance that he may have to sit out for maybe Harpreet Brar today.
Will Nicholas Pooran be silenced today?
Nicholas Pooran has been in a purple patch rarely ever seen for batters in T20 cricket and he seems to have maintained that in this IPL as well. However, he doesn't have the greatest records at the Ekana Stadium despite spending three seasons with LSG now. Pooran is averaging less than 25 and has a high score of 42 in 14 matches.
How can LSG deal with the Arshdeep squeeze
Arshdeep Singh may not have been retained by PBKS last season but the fact that they went all out for him and shelled out INR 18 crore shows how much they actually valued him. Arshdeep has been especially disastrous for opposition sides in the death overs. Since 2024, nearly 38 percent of his deliveries in the last four overs of innings have been dot balls.
Shashank Singh picking up from where he left off
Shashank Singh was one of just two players that PBKS retained this year and he showed in the first match at least that his exploits last season were no fluke. While Iyer's innings was the headline act, the difference between victory and defeat for PBKS really ended up being the surge Shashank gave them in the end. He smashed an unbeaten 44 in 16 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes. His partnership with Iyer ended up unbeaten on 81 off a mere 28 balls.
Shreyas Iyer's sensational PBKS debut
Shreyas Iyer's start to life as a PBKS player and captain couldn't be more different to what Pant has experienced. He put up a display of awesome big-hitting against Gujarat Titans in their opening match in Ahmedabad. Then, when he was three runs away from a century in the final over but at the non-striker's end, he told Shashank Singh to not worry about that milestone and smash as many as he could, which resulted in him being stranded on 97 in 42 balls. Now the fact remains that GT nearly chased down that target but PBKS won the game by 11 runs at the end of all that.
PBKS's ex-LSG stars
There are a couple of players who will turn in PBKS colours today against the side they used to play for until last season. Yash Thakur is one but it remains to be seen whether he will get a game today. The other, of course, is Marcus Stoinis, who most certainly will be getting a game today.
Shaky start to life at LSG for Rishabh Pant
LSG lost their first match in utterly dramatic fashion and won the second in a rather straightforward way. What was common in these two seemingly contradictory results was that their captain Rishabh Pant couldn't make much of an impact with the bat. Pant fell for a six-ball duck on his LSG debut and then scored a run-a-ball 15 in his second game.
PBKS full squad
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis
LSG full squad
Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Hello and welcome!
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The two headline signings of the mega auction, finally come face to face in the tournament itself. This should be fun….