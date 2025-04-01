IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS LIVE: Rishabh Pant vs Shreyas Iyer in clash of record signings

IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS LIVE, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were the headline-makers of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction and the two players come face to face for the first time leading their respective new franchises. Pant was made captain of the Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for a record price. That record was held by the Punjab Kings just minutes earlier when they bought Shreyas Iyer, later proceeding to make him captains as well....Read More

But the two stars' introductions to their new fans in terms of individual performances couldn't be more different. Iyer blasted an unbeaten 97 in 42 balls on debut for PBKS while Pant fell for a six-ball duck in his first match and for a run-a-ball 15 in the second. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is back with the team that he used to captain but he fell for a golden duck in his second debut for PBKS. However, he then proceeded to take the all-important wicket of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill in the last over of the powerplay.

Another player facing his old paymasters today is Marcus Stoinis. He the third highest run scorer for LSG in the three seasons that he spent with the franchise. PBKS got him for INR 11 crore but Stoinis hasn't exactly hit the races for them yet. He would be hoping to that against his old side.

The one significant major that PBKS might consider making is bringing in Harpreet Brar as support for Yuzvendra Chahal and Maxwell, considering the support the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow can provide to slower bowlers. LSG are coming into this game on the back of a heartening win though and it will be a bit of a surprise if they make any big changes.