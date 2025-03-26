IPL 2025, RR vs KKR Live Score: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be in search of their first win of the season when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match on Wednesday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The two teams have started their tournament on an underwhelming note, with losses in their opening matches. KKR were outclassed completely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener after the underwhelming performance of their middle-order and bowlers. The defending champions struggled against the RCB spinners as the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell failed to get going. Meanwhile, the KKR spin duo Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine failed to make any impact as Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt stood tall against the challenger....Read More

Rajasthan Royals also endured a tough defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad after their bowlers leaked 286 runs. Their strike bowler Jofra Archer had a forgettable outing after conceding the most expensive spell in IPL history with 76 runs runs in his four overs. No Rajasthan bowlers managed to the Sunrisers Hyderabad mayhem as Ishan Kishan and Travis Head smashed everyone all around the park. The batting unit did put up a solid fight back, with Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson hitting half-centuries, while young Shubham Dubey showcased his six-hitting talent on the big stage.

The Knight Riders will be desperate for Rinku Singh to regain his finishing touch in the lower order, as his contributions can turn a competitive total into an imposing one.

However, his recent T20 form has been underwhelming, with scores of 11, 9, 8, 30, and 9 in his last five international appearances, along with a 12 in KKR’s IPL opener.

KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun is also not bothered about big hitters Andre Russell and Rinku Singh not contributing much in KKR's total of 174 for 8, which RCB overhauled with 22 balls remaining.

"Sport is about failing. You fail more often, then you succeed. Of course, champions like Russell, I think it must be weighing in his mind that he failed last game and he is out to prove every single game. We are also hoping that he will really come good in tomorrow's game.

"Rinku has bated beautifully in the games leading up to the tournament. We are not too worried about his form."

Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, exudes confidence in leading the team during Sanju Samson’s absence. He emphasized that the transition has been seamless, thanks to the strong backing of senior players and the coaching staff.

Despite the defeat in Hyderabad, Parag highlighted the positives, particularly the middle order's strong performance.

"I feel the middle order is always the backbone of any batting order. For them to step up like they did, for them to bat like they did, regardless of the end result, I think that's a big plus because we are not going to give 280 every game of the season. There are going to be 180, 140, 150 games and that's where we'll need them the most," he explained.