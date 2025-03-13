Menu Explore
IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh cleared to play for LSG only as batter

ANI |
Mar 13, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to play for Lucknow Super Giants only as a batter in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to ESPNcricinfo.

New Delhi [India], : Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to play for Lucknow Super Giants only as a batter in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2025, according to ESPNcricinfo.

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh cleared to play for LSG only as batter
IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh cleared to play for LSG only as batter

Marsh is set to travel early next week despite missing out on the recently concluded Champions Trophy due to a back injury. The 33-year-old all-rounder was ruled out of Australia's ODI tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy due to "lower back pain and dysfunction."

According to ESPNcricinfo, Marsh went to see a back specialist in early February and underwent a period of rest to resolve the problem. In recent weeks, he returned to batting and has been cleared to play in the IPL for LSG only as a batter.

In the mega auction held last year in Jeddah, LSG acquired him for 3.3 crore. Mash is expected to join the LSG camp on March 18, where he will reunite with his former head coach, Justin Langer, who is set to enter his second season with the franchise.

Marsh has not played competitive cricket since January 7. His last appearance was in the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers, and he was rested for the final two matches of the competition.

Before BBL, he made his last appearance in the white-ball format during Australia's tour of the UK in September.

Before getting picked by LSG, Marsh represented the Delhi Capitals in the last three IPL seasons. His time in the cash-rich league has been riddled with injuries. In the last edition of the cash-rich league, he sustained an injury in his hamstring after four games and returned home to rehab.

Meanwhile, Australia's famed pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who missed the Champions Trophy, are expected to be fit for the tournament.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
