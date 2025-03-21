IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch star-studded event live on TV and online

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will begin on Saturday, March 22, with the opening contest between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Before the cricketing action, the jam-packed crowd will witness a grand opening ceremony to get the proceedings in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league underway. IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Here are all the streaming details for the star-studded event. (IPL)

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla are set to make the crowd groove with their music during the opening ceremony. Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who has been seen in projects like 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Yodha', will also be performing before the first ball of IPL 2025 is bowled.

As per several media reports, Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have also been approached to mark their presence in the opening ceremony. Salman Khan is also likely to attend the fixture to promote his upcoming film 'Sikandar', which is set to release in theatres on Sunday, March 30.

The IPL 2025 season will see 74 matches. The final of the tournament will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 25, 2025. The 74 games will be played across 13 venues and include 12 double-headers.

The first double header of the 2025 edition will take place on Sunday, March 23. The afternoon fixture will see last year's runners-up, SunRisers Hyderabad, take on Rajasthan Royals. While the evening fixture will see the ‘El Clasico’ of IPL with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings squaring off.

Here are all the streaming details for the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

When will the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 22. The event will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony be available?

The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.